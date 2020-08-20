Four Joint Chiefs Highlight NGAUS Virtual Conference Agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Pentagon's way forward for the National Guard?

Four members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other speakers will provide some answers at the National Guard Association of the United States' 142nd General Conference, which will be livestreamed from the nation's capital Aug. 28-29.

The event is the association's annual business meeting. It is typically limited to NGAUS members and guests. This year it is virtual and open to anyone with an interest in the Guard, said retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, the association president.

"We're honored to gather so many senior Pentagon generals, especially in a year that has seen historic mobilizations of Guard soldiers and airmen," he said. "Some are brand new to their posts. We will be discovering the way forward from America's newest defense leaders."

The speakers include (times are Eastern and subject to change):

Gen. James C. McConville , the Army chief of staff — Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. ;

, the Army chief of staff — at ; Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson , the new chief of the National Guard Bureau — Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. ;

, the new chief of the National Guard Bureau — at ; Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. , the Air Force chief of staff — Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. ;

the Air Force chief of staff — at ; Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond , the Space Force's first chief of space operations — Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m. ;

, the Space Force's first chief of space operations — at ; Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen , the new director of the Army National Guard — Aug. 29 at 3:40 p.m. ; and

, the new director of the Army National Guard — at ; and Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh , the new director of the Air National Guard— Aug. 29 at 4:10 p.m.

More than 120,000 Guard soldiers and airmen were mobilized and on duty in early June, including a record 95,000 for domestic missions. The rest were overseas in Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, Kuwait, Kosovo, the Sinai Peninsula and other hotspots.

But despite its use in front-line missions, the force often struggles with second-rate equipment and only limited access to medical coverage.

The conference will be broadcast from the National Guard Memorial, the association headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The association will set up a studio in the building. An audio-visual company will produce and transmit a broadcast-quality telecast to an online event platform, which is now open to registered attendees.

In addition to the conference telecast, the platform will enable attendees to interact and visit a virtual trade show. More than 80 companies have already registered to exhibit. Many have already set up their booths.

Conference events get underway the morning of Aug. 28 with work on the resolutions. Two delegates from each of the 54 states and territories will develop a package to serve as the basis for next year's legislative action plan.

The first of four short sessions will follow later in the day. Among the highlights Aug. 29 will be the Roll Call of States. Many states and territories have already submitted 30-second videos.

Conference registration is $18.78 and is available at www.ngaus.org/events/142nd-general-conference. The fee helps cover the cost of the event. Registrants will be provided with a link to the online platform, which is already open.

About NGAUS: The association includes nearly 45,000 current or former Guard officers. It was created in 1878 to provide unified National Guard representation in Washington. In their first productive meeting after Reconstruction, militia officers from the North and South formed the association with the goal of obtaining better equipment and training by educating Congress on Guard requirements. Today, 142 years later, NGAUS has the same mission.

SOURCE National Guard Association of the U.S.

Related Links

www.ngaus.org

