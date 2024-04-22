Four Local Environmental Organizations Receive $100,000 from OnPoint Community Credit Union

The four $25,000 investments are part of OnPoint's Green Horizons initiative to protect the Pacific Northwest's environment and fight climate change

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day 2024, OnPoint Community Credit Union has donated $100,000 to local nonprofits working to preserve and protect the environment, natural resources and wildlife in Oregon and SW Washington.

The donation is part of OnPoint's Green Horizons initiative, which launched in 2021 to help empower the credit union's members and employees to care for the planet. This year's beneficiaries are The Nature Conservancy in Oregon, Friends of Trees, McKenzie River Trust and Columbia Slough Watershed Council. Each organization will receive $25,000.

"Earth Day is a powerful reminder of how critical it is to preserve our planet for future generations," said Rob Stuart, President and CEO, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "The Green Horizons initiative is OnPoint's commitment to giving our community the opportunity to make a difference, while amplifying the work of local organizations dedicated to protecting our planet. We are proud to support these four incredible organizations that are at the forefront of environmental conservation."

OnPoint's Green Horizons provides members with financing discounts on electric or hybrid vehicles and solar panels, partners with local environmental nonprofits, and offers employees telecommuting programs, volunteer opportunities and environmental education. Since its launch, OnPoint has donated more than $500,000 to local nonprofits working to create a more sustainable future.

Supporting Oregon's conservation with local nonprofit support

The Nature Conservancy in Oregon (TNC) brings people together to solve the most significant conservation challenges of our time. Since 2017, OnPoint has donated more than $340,000 to help fund projects, including forest restoration, ensuring vibrant and resilient coastal communities and sustainable fisheries, and protecting existing soil and underground carbon in Eastern Oregon. In 2021, OnPoint pledged up to $250 to TNC for every approved electric or hybrid vehicle loan with OnPoint. The campaign resulted in 1,474 approved green auto loans and a $226,750 donation to TNC.

"We are so grateful for OnPoint's continued support of our mission," said Derek Johnson, State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Oregon. "This generous contribution will help us further our progress in tackling urgent environmental challenges while strengthening Oregon's natural defenses against climate change."

Friends of Trees partners with local communities to plant trees creating a healthier environment for local communities. Friends of Trees has planted over 950,000 trees and native shrubs in neighborhoods and natural areas in Oregon and SW Washington since 1989. Friends of Trees contributes to a greener, more sustainable future through its planting efforts and fosters a deep connection between community members and their environment.

"Our partnerships help make it possible to engage community members in tree planting projects in neighborhoods and natural areas throughout Oregon," said Yashar Vasef, Executive Director for Friends of Trees. "OnPoint's partnership and generous donation will bring people together to take real climate action in their communities."

McKenzie River Trust has brought communities together to protect and restore western Oregon's land and waters since 1989. The McKenzie River Trust has protected over 7,000 acres of special lands, conserving critical habitats for wildlife, clean water and natural landscapes while promoting a climate-resilient and sustainable future. The Trust works to reestablish native vegetation and natural water cycles to ensure these lands withstand and adapt to environmental changes. It also safeguards the natural beauty and biodiversity of the region and engages the community in sustainable practices, contributing significantly to a healthier planet.

"Partnering with organizations like OnPoint helps us achieve our mission to protect and care for Oregon's lands and rivers," said Elizabeth Goward, Community Engagement Manager for the Trust. "We are grateful for the supportive partnership and look forward to continuing our work protect important places, connect people to the outdoors, and ensure a vibrant future for the land, water, and people of western Oregon."

Columbia Slough Watershed Council partners with community members to enhance the Columbia Slough and its watershed through community engagement, education and restoration. Columbia Slough Watershed Council has worked in response to rampant development and loss of open space to fight pollution since the early 1990s. A key component of their strategy is the Slough School program, which offers free environmental education to K-12 students. This initiative educates students about the ecosystem's history and ecology through hands-on learning and fosters a sense of stewardship and connection to their local environment.

"Our goal is to ensure our urban watershed is rich in clean water and healthy habitats that support the needs of fish, wildlife, plants and people," said Heather King, Executive Director for Columbia Slough Watershed Council. "Everything we do is made possible by community partners like OnPoint, and we are so grateful for their generosity and shared commitment to creating a cleaner environment."

Increasing accessibility with auto and home special rate discounts

OnPoint's Green Horizons offers special rate discounts for members to make going green more accessible. The Green Auto Discount offers 0.25%1 Annual Percentage Rate (APR) off auto loan rates for new or used electric or hybrid vehicles financed through OnPoint. People in the market for electric or hybrid vehicles can also find additional incentives through Oregon, Washington and federal programs.

OnPoint's Green Horizons also makes it more affordable for homeowners to produce their own solar electricity. When homeowners apply for an EquityFlex Line of Credit for home improvements, they can fix a portion of their line of credit for the purchase of solar panels and receive a 0.25%2 discount off the EquityFlex Fixed Portion APR. Homeowners can find even more savings by looking at incentives and rebate programs in Oregon and Washington.

For more information about OnPoint's investment in building a greener future, such as telecommuting programs, employee volunteer opportunities, and other donations to environmentally-focused organizations, please visit onpointcu.com/green-horizons.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 554,000 members and with assets of $9 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

1. APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Vehicles meeting OnPoint's Green Auto Discount standards receive a 0.25% discount off stated APR (Annual Percentage Rate). All OnPoint loans are subject to credit terms and approval. Discount does not apply to existing OnPoint auto loans.

2. Receive a 0.25% discount off stated EquityFlex Fixed Portion APR when proceeds are used to purchase solar panels. Review of purchase order or invoice required to qualify. Discount applies to invoice/purchase order amount, not to exceed $12,000. All OnPoint loans are subject to credit terms and approval.

