OnPoint Community Credit Union Appoints Will Burton to Small Business Lending Manager

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union has promoted commercial banking expert Will Burton to small business lending manager, a newly created position for OnPoint's commercial lending team. OnPoint added the role to strengthen its support for Oregon and southwest Washington's small business community.

"Will brings unmatched passion and a proven track record in supporting small businesses," said Chris Folkerts, vice president of consumer lending at OnPoint Community Credit Union. "His expertise in commercial lending has already empowered many of our members to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to create new opportunities for local businesses to thrive."

Burton will oversee the credit union's small business loan portfolio to foster local economic growth and ensure businesses have access to capital. He previously served as a commercial relationship manager, where he was instrumental in developing and launching OnPoint's small business lending program in April 2024. The program significantly expanded lending options and access to capital for local businesses, resulting in a 30% increase in funded loans and 24% balance growth within its first six months.

"It has been my honor to guide our small business lending program at OnPoint, and witness the meaningful impact within our local business community," said Will Burton, small business lending manager, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "In my new role, I will build on that momentum to deliver extraordinary experiences and value to our community."

Before joining OnPoint, Burton held commercial lending management positions at Heritage Bank NW and Premier Community Bank. Burton has served on the Habitat for Humanity Portland Region Board of Directors for more than six years, including three years as treasurer. This will be Burton's fourth year at OnPoint.

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 594,000 members and with assets of $9.7 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077; 800-527-3932.

