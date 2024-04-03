Four MDVIP-Affiliated Physicians in Boston Recognized As Part of Award-Winning Primary Care Practice in Patient Experience

Newton Wellesley Primary Care Receives Statewide "MHQP Patient Experience Award" for Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON and BOCA RATON, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Newton Wellesley Primary Care, a Boston-area primary care practice with four MDVIP-affiliated internists – Edward J. Legare, M.D., F.A.C.P., William B. Holgerson, M.D., Eric A. Serrano, M.D., and Kathryn DeAnzeris, M.D., – has been recognized by Massachusetts Health Quality Partners (MHQP) for providing best-in-class patient experiences.

MDVIP-affiliated internists (from left) William B. Holgerson, M.D., Kathryn DeAnzeris, M.D., Edward J. Legare, M.D., F.A.C.P., and Eric A. Serrano, M.D., are part of Newton Wellesley Primary Care. The Boston-area primary care practice was named a winner of the 2023 Massachusetts Health Quality Partners (MHQP) Patient Experience Awards.

Newton Wellesley Primary Care received awards in four performance categories, more than any other adult primary care practice in the state for 2023, including Coordinating Patient Care, Ease of Access to Care, Trust in Provider and How Well Providers Know Their Patients.

MHQP introduced the "MHQP Patient Experience Awards" program in 2018 as a way to recognize the primary care practices that perform highest on its annual Commercial Patient Experience Survey, the only statewide survey of patient experience in primary care in Massachusetts. In 2023, MHQP received more than 30,000 responses to the survey of commercially insured patients from across the state.

"The incredible team of Drs. Legare, Holgerson, Serrano and DeAnzeris, continues to demonstrate the impact of delivering compassionate and personalized care to their patients," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "We congratulate them, along with their colleagues and staff at Newton Wellesley Primary Care, on this significant recognition from MHQP. It's not only a testament to the value of the MDVIP care model, but the dedication of these physicians to serving patients in their community."

"The winners of the 2023 MHQP Patient Experience Awards found a way to rise above the many challenges primary care practices are currently facing and provide best-in-class patient experiences," said Barbra Rabson, MHQP's President and CEO. "We are thrilled to congratulate each of them on behalf of their patients for their exceptional commitment to excellence."

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Healthcare and has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

