Two South Florida Doctors Open New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practices

Dr. Emily Salmon-Denikos in Lake Worth and Dr. Dimitri M. Gitelmaker in Hollywood Join MDVIP to Provide Personalized, Preventive Care to Patients in Tri-County Area

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of two new MDVIP-affiliated practices in South Florida. Emily Salmon-Denikos, M.D., a family physician in Lake Worth, and Dimitri M. Gitelmaker, M.D., a board-certified internist and obesity medicine specialist in Hollywood, have each joined the MDVIP network and are currently accepting patients who want a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor.

Emily Salmon-Denikos, M.D., a family physician in Lake Worth, Fla., has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice. She has two office locations at 3618 Lantana Road, Suite 100, in Lake Worth, and at 13005 Southern Boulevard, Suite 224, in Loxahatchee. Dimitri M. Gitelmaker, M.D., a board-certified internist and obesity medicine specialist, has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice located at 3800 South Ocean Drive, Suite 230, in Hollywood, Fla.

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, doctors are able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"As a family physician, I want patients to feel that their wellness is my top priority and strive to live by my own advice to help ensure that what I recommend can be actionable," said Dr. Salmon-Denikos, who is fluent in English, Spanish and French. "With experience in anesthesiology and critical care, I am well versed in pulmonary and cardiac health. I also have a special interest in women's health, nutrition, insomnia and diabetes management. By joining MDVIP, patients and I are able to work closely together on addressing their most concerning issues and build a personalized plan aligned to their goals."

"My focus with patients extends beyond simply treating illnesses to emphasize proactive measures, including preventive care, healthier lifestyle choices and a more collaborative approach to decision-making," said Dr. Gitelmaker, who is double board certified in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine and speaks English and Russian as well as conversational Spanish and German. "The MDVIP model of care makes this possible, allowing me to have more in-depth discussions with patients, additional time during examinations and a greater understanding of their individual health journey."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Emily Salmon-Denikos, M.D.

Dr. Salmon-Denikos earned her medical degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. She completed her internship and a residency in Anesthesiology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She speaks English, French and Spanish and sees patients throughout Palm Beach County, including Lake Worth, Wellington, Greenacres, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Dr. Salmon-Denikos has two office locations at 3618 Lantana Road, Suite 100, in Lake Worth, and at 13005 Southern Boulevard, Suite 224, in Loxahatchee. For more information on Dr. Salmon-Denikos, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/emilysalmondenikosmd.

About Dimitri M. Gitelmaker, M.D.

Dr. Gitelmaker earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey. He performed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Roger Williams Medical Center, which is affiliated with Boston University, in Providence, Rhode Island. He also completed fellowships in Obesity Medicine from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and in Nutrition Support and Preventive Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center—New York Presbyterian in New York. Dr. Gitelmaker is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. His office is located at 3800 South Ocean Drive, Suite 230, in Hollywood. For more information on Dr. Gitelmaker, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/dimitrigitelmakermd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

