Four Mercy Hospitals Named Among World's Best

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek magazine has selected Mercy hospitals in Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Springfield and St. Louis for its 2026 list of the World's Best Hospitals. Their ongoing commitment to high-quality care, patient experience and clinical excellence places them among top-tier hospitals worldwide. ­

This year, Mercy Hospital St. Louis was honored as an eight-year champion and all-time winner of the recognition, Mercy Hospital Springfield as a five-year champion, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City as a three-year champion and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas as a two-year champion. In addition, Mercy St. Louis and Oklahoma City hospitals were awarded as leaders in infection prevention.

"When your health and your life are at stake, you want the best," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Our patients count on us for exceptional, compassionate care, and our caregivers are dedicated to providing world‑class care every day. I'm so proud of our Mercy team who brings hope and healing to our patients and families in every interaction."

Newsweek partners with Statista to analyze four types of data sources to select and rank the best hospitals in 32 countries with comparable data. The methodology included recommendations from medical experts; patient satisfaction surveys; hospital quality metrics on quality of care, hygiene, patient safety and waiting times; and a Statista patient-reported outcome measures survey.

The World's Best Hospitals 2026 ranking includes hospitals from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.

The awards list can be viewed at World's Best Hospitals 2026 - Newsweek Rankings.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy