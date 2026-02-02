Mercy Names Chief Product Officer

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy has tapped Lina Scroggins as its new chief product officer. Her mission: Make health care simpler and more connected for patients.

Scroggins, who begins in her new role today, brings nearly two decades of experience from Google, where she helped shape Google Health and led digital transformation projects for major health systems. Her work focused on creating tools that make care easier to access and more personalized.

"Roles like this are uncommon in health care, but innovation is truly part of Mercy's DNA." Post this Lina Scroggins brings Google experience to Mercy. Speed Speed

"Roles like this are uncommon in health care, but innovation is truly part of Mercy's DNA," said Steve Mackin, Mercy's president and CEO. "Lina has a remarkable ability to turn big ideas into practical solutions that make care easier for our patients. Her leadership will elevate the digital experience across Mercy – from scheduling to follow-up care – helping create a seamless, flexible and friction-free journey for every patient we serve."

At Mercy, Scroggins will lead efforts to improve online tools like mercy.net, the MyMercy app and the contact center, ensuring patients can connect to care quickly and conveniently.

Scroggins earned her bachelor's in psychology from Harvard University, a master's in experimental psychology from University of Cambridge and another master's in clinical psychology from Washington University in St. Louis. Scroggins was also a Gates Cambridge Scholar, a prestigious honor funded by the Gates Foundation.

"My first job is to listen," Scroggins said. "Our patients show us every day what's working and what isn't. I want to understand their experiences so we can make care easier at every step and create a path that truly supports them."

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy