Four New Sales Pros Join the Sales Xceleration® Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At our core, Sales Xceleration is a company that connects highly qualified, entrepreneurially minded sales leaders with business owners desperate for sales improvement they are unable to achieve on their own. Four such sales leaders have been added to our growing team.

2022 August Advisors

It has been reported that 9 in 10 small businesses (90%) plan to outsource some business functions in 2022, to save time, grow their company, and work with experts across a range of business functions. Overall, outsourcing provides organizations with distinct benefits at lower costs. The following four Outsourced VP of Sales are excited to work with businesses in their local communities in this capacity, serving these North American markets:

"If the pandemic, rise of remote work, and the Great Resignation have taught us anything, it's that people want work that gratifies them and is meaningful. In an economy where these high-caliber Fractional VPs of Sales have many options, we are honored they have chosen Sales Xceleration as their partner to help build sustainable sales foundations for SMBs," said Maura Kautsky, President, Sales Xceleration, LLC.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

