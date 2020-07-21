Four New Senior Care Communities Select CarePredict's AI-Powered Technology for Enhanced Resident Care and Effective Infection Control

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict , the leading digital health and remote monitoring company for senior care, announced today the signing of multi-year agreements with multiple senior care communities. Solterra Bridgewater, Seasons Living Memory Care, Raya's Paradise, and Affectionate Care Assisted Living Home are among the new senior living communities to use CarePredict's innovative technology for resident wellbeing and safety, engaged workforce, and effective infection control.

CarePredict alerts on changes in a senior's activity patterns that precede health issues

"Senior living facilities are combatting unprecedented challenges today and recognize the critical role technology plays in their residents' health and safety," said Satish Movva, CEO & Founder, CarePredict. "We are pleased to partner with these leading senior communities who are committed to empowering their staff with tools that enable quality senior care."

The CarePredict solution uses an award-winning smart wearable, Tempo™ Series 3, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced kinematics algorithms to learn each resident's daily activity and behavior pattern. When there is a deviation from an individual's "normal," the system alerts staff on a wide range of potential health concerns. This ability to detect the early signs of health concerns allows for preventive care and ensures residents' wellbeing. Communities using CarePredict have reported as much as 40 percent lower hospitalizations and a 64 percent reduction in falls annually.

"What is most appealing about CarePredict, apart from the fact that it addresses the needs of both our residents and staff, is the simplicity of the technology, said Peter DeMangus, VP of Business Development, Solterra Companies. "For new constructions, the CarePredict system is the least disruptive and fastest to install requiring no servers, antennas, or external hardware."

CarePredict employs a real-time location system [RTLS] that provides insights to operators on workforce productivity, including the time to respond, automated documentation of care services provided, and automatic tracking for time caregivers spend with residents in direct care. The use of CarePredict's location-based insights has increased staff response rates in communities by 37 percent. CarePredict Tempo is packed with additional features that improve the resident experience, such as integration with RFID for keyless door access, a concierge services button, and two-way voice communication that allows residents to speak to staff, thus helping residents receive timely assistance.

CarePredict's latest offering, CarePredict PinPoint automatic digital contact tracing solution is the first commercially available contact tracing solution specifically designed for congregate living settings and is available to all CarePredict customers for effective infection control. Using PinPoint, communities can identify, within seconds, all the people and places exposed to a suspected carrier, and effectively stop the spread of infection within the community.

To learn more about CarePredict's AI-powered, preventive solution for your senior living community, visit www.carepredict.com

About CarePredict

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers take timely action by detecting a senior's activity and behavior patterns that are precursors to health declines and increased risk for falls. Based on the well-known notion that changes in the daily activity behaviors precede health issues in seniors, CarePredict's award-winning smart wearable, Tempo™ autonomously observes, and the system alerts professional and family caregivers on these changes, before something happens.

CarePredict's latest offering PinPoint, the automatic contact tracing solution for senior care, helps facilities stop the spread of infections by quickly identifying all the people and places that were exposed to an infected person. By enabling the isolation of just the exposed contacts, PinPoint holds the solution to protect our vulnerable seniors without compromising their social, mental, and physical wellbeing.

CarePredict is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Menlo Park, CA.

For more information, visit www.carepredict.com

