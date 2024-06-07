Four Seasons + Jacquemus: Renowned Global Luxury Brands Join Forces for the First Time at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

"Jacquemus shares our commitment to creating extraordinary lifestyle experiences, especially when it comes to bringing beloved summer holidays to life in postcard-perfect settings," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "Even more – they share our dedication to creativity, innovation and going above and beyond for our guests and customers. This collaboration perfectly pairs what each iconic brand does so beautifully, and we can't wait to share it with our guests to experience themselves."

Les Sculptures, a Jacquemus Boutique

CARLO, The Ocean Club's on-site boutique, has transformed into a Jacquemus shopping experience, featuring selections for men and women from the brand's Spring-Summer Ready to Wear Collection. First unveiled in January at La Fondation Maeght in the South of France, founder and designer Simon Port Jacquemus' signature designs and bold silhouettes were presented among sculptures by Giacometti, Braque, Calder and others.

Jacquemus at the Versailles and Ocean Pools

The collaboration continues with a reimagining of The Ocean Club resort experience at the iconic Versailles and Ocean Pools. Jacquemus has designed fabrics for loungers, accent pillows, sunshades and pool toys that are printed with a hand-painted stripe pattern in combinations of black/white, yellow/white, blue/white and red/white.

The Versailles Pool is surrounded by tropical landscaping, and towering palms set the tone for a serene adults-only oasis. The Ocean Pool, perched above the shoreline is 38-metres (125-feet) of infinity-edge turquoise water with the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop.

Four Seasons at Home: The Ocean Club, in Partnership with Jacquemus, Debuts a Must-Have Pool Towel

In celebration of this collaboration, Jacquemus has designed a luxe towel in bold black and white stripes exclusively for Four Seasons. Generously sized at 100 by 180 centimetres (40 by 70 inches) the towel is finely crafted in Portugal from 100 percent cotton.

This very special Jacquemus accessory is available while quantities last, only at The Ocean Club and at shop.fourseasons.com.

Experience Four Seasons + Jacquemus at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas from June 7 to July 31, 2024 by booking a stay online this summer.

Follow the sun @jacquemus, @fourseasons and @fsoceanclub.

About Jacquemus

Jacquemus was founded by Simon Port Jacquemus in 2009 in Paris, France. Dedicated to the memory of the designer's late mother, a passion for culture inspired the Jacquemus ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women that reference a French way of life and universal gestures of beauty: from fine art photography to the decorative arts, cinema, painting and sculpture.

Throughout the years, Jacquemus has staged runway productions in such unexpected locations as a Parisian swimming pool or inside the Musée Picasso, winding through a lavender field in Provence or a wheat field outside Paris, a salt marsh in the Camargue, a beach in Hawaii, and the Chateâu de Versailles.

Today, based in the 8th Arrondissement of Paris, Jacquemus is an independent fashion house with over 300 employees. Well known for it fast growing digital presence and its worldwide business spread, Jacquemus has hosted novel retail experiences around the world, before opening its first permanent flagship store of the brand at 58, Avenue Montaigne in Paris in 2022.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 130 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort

Since opening in 1962, The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas has been a playground for celebrities and discerning travellers. Situated on a pristine 8-kilometre (5-mile) stretch of natural, white-sand beach on Paradise Island, the intimate Resort offers Bahamian beauty in an enclave of remarkable seclusion, where low-rise buildings are set within 14 hectares (35 acres) of Versailles-inspired lawns and gardens. Wake up to breakfast on one's private balcony, then indulge in a restorative treatment in one of the property's Balinese-style spa villas or head out for a round of golf at the Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Club Golf Course. Complete the experience with the Resort's celebrated food and beverage program, from DUNE by Jean-Georges to the famed Martini Bar and Lounge.

About Four Seasons at Home

Four Seasons hotels are synonymous with quality and comfort. Four Seasons online retail platform Four Seasons at Home extends this unwavering commitment. All Four Seasons products have been purposefully selected and designed to the highest standards: from plush towels to the softest linens, from signature mattresses to destination-inspired candles. Be immersed with Four Seasons at Home in a world of unparalleled luxury. Share experiences and see how others are creating their own Four Seasons at Home with #ShopFS.

About Carlo Boutique

CARLO is the leading luxury, fashion, and jewelry retailer in the Bahamas. Family-owned for three generations, CARLO is a luxury multi-brand shopping destination that carries edits from the finest designers in the world including Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Givenchy, Jacquemus, Pucci and more. They also manage Carlo eyewear boutiques and their own Carlo high jewelry collection. Carlo is proud of its long-standing partnership with the Ocean Club and shares in their commitment to offering exceptional service and excellent customer experience surrounded in the beauty of the Bahamas. Website- www.carlobahamas.com

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts