Expansion of Four Seasons portfolio in Greece will feature a new beachside property nestled within the soaring cliffs and crystal blue waters of Kalo Livadi Bay

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Blue Iris Investments S.A, ('Blue Iris'), an investment vehicle of AGC Equity Partners ('AGC'), a global alternative asset investment firm, announce plans for a brand new beachside resort that will welcome its first guests in summer 2025.

Four Seasons and AGC Equity Partners Announce Plans for Luxury Resort in Mykonos, Greece

Located along the coastline of Kalo Livadi Bay, Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, Greece will offer 94 spacious rooms, villas and suites with exquisite views of the Aegean Sea. The brand-new resort will take shape on an unspoiled 60,324 square metres (649,322 square feet) of land, spanning from the sandy beaches to the picturesque coastal cliffs.

"Expanding our presence in Greece has been a key focus for us for many years, and we have continued to search for the right opportunities to grow in this important market. Following the success of our partnership with AGC Equity Partners on our award-winning hotel in Athens, we knew that this new resort in Mykonos would be the perfect addition to our portfolio in this beautiful country," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential. "We look forward to welcoming guests to the ultimate beachside retreat when we open our doors."

Mykonos is best known for its wide variety of white sand beaches, cobblestone streets lined with bright bougainvillea in the capital of Chora, historical and cultural sites, and an extensive culinary scene.

"Our decision to expand our investment portfolio in Greece and develop another landmark destination in Mykonos constitutes evidence of our increased confidence in, and commitment to, the country's growth in high-end tourism," says Walid Abu-Suud, CEO of AGC Equity Partners. "We have no doubt that this new Resort will become a destination in its own right for international and local tourism. We look forward to collaborating with Four Seasons in Greece once again."

Leading the team at the new Resort will be General Manager Ryan Grande, who brings extensive expertise from his 14 years with Four Seasons, including at properties in Jackson Hole, Seattle, Vancouver and Costa Rica. Grande will guide the new opening team in bringing Four Seasons genuine heart to the beautiful island of Mykonos.

"To lead the opening team of this highly anticipated project is an honour," says Grande. "I've experienced many properties, cultures and destinations throughout my Four Seasons tenure, and being a part of this expansion in Greece will undoubtedly be a career highlight. I look forward to opening our doors in Mykonos very soon."

About Four Seasons Resort Mykonos

To honour the culture and heritage of the destination, the Resort is designed and developed in the Cycladic style that is synonymous with Mykonos, featuring white cubic architecture with whitewashed courtyards, traditional pathways and picturesque piazzas - signature trademarks of the local architecture.

The Resort will also take advantage of the varied natural landscape, featuring quintessential Mediterranean and Cycladic elements, immersing guests in the beauty of the destination, while preserving and maintaining the surrounding environment through sustainable design and architecture.

The project is designed by the renowned Greek architect Nicos Valsamakis, inspired by the timeless elegance and sophistication of Mykonos, with interior design led by Wimberly Interiors.

The Resort will also offer an exciting variety of restaurant and bar options designed by Rockwell Group, such as an al fresco pool-side Italian venue, a modern interpretation of a Mykonian Kafeneio, and a beach experience harmoniously integrated with its environment and celebrating its natural beauty. Additional Resort features will include a relaxed infinity swimming pool overlooking the Aegean Sea, a spa with several treatment rooms and fitness facilities as well as several indoor and outdoor venues for meetings, events and celebrations alike. For those looking for added activity, the property will offer boating adventures, water sports and additional recreational activities.

Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, Greece will complement the existing Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, which can be accessed via Mykonos by ferry or a short flight.

Please note images are renderings of future Resort.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com. To learn more about Four Seasons For Good, click here to read the company's latest ESG Report.

About AGC Equity Partners

AGC Equity Partners is an investment company established in 2009 to invest in a wide range of real assets, private equity opportunities and liquid strategies through its investment funds. With approximately USD 6 bn in assets under management, AGC deploys capital through a growing range of alternative investment funds, structuring its platforms according to its investors' evolving needs.

The development in Mykonos is AGC's second investment in Greece following the acquisition and redevelopment of Astir Palace Vouliagmeni peninsula which includes the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel, Astir Marina and Astir Beach.

