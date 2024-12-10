Four Seasons and Extell Development Company Announce Plans for Luxury Resort and Private Residences at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

Building on the iconic Four Seasons Mountain Collection, the newest property will be located among award-winning ski hills within Deer Valley's newly established East Village

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons and national real estate developer Extell Development Company announce plans for a resort and residential offering in Deer Valley East Village, North America's first new luxury alpine village to be developed in more than forty years.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Deer Valley will provide guests and residents with a seamless mountain experience paired with the legendary service for which the brand is renowned. With design led by ODA Architecture, the new development will offer 134 guest rooms and suites, and 123 one to six bedroom private residences with fully-serviced homes ranging from 1,200 to 7,000 square feet (110 to 650 square metres). All with unparalleled ski-in/ski-out mountain access, 55 residences will be situated above the resort. An adjacent building will contain 68 owner-exclusive units ranging from one to five bedrooms, with additional resident-exclusive amenities.

"As we grow our iconic mountain collection, we are thrilled to bring Four Seasons to Deer Valley at an exciting time for the acclaimed destination," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "By combining our legendary hospitality and residential offerings with this storied mountain setting, we look forward to offering another incomparable luxury retreat with our partners at Extell as they expand Deer Valley for future generations."

Deer Valley's new East Village – located at the base of its 3,700-acre (1500-hectare) ski terrain expansion – will not only make the celebrated destination one of the largest ski resorts in North America, but it will also introduce enhanced slopeside access, a state-of-the-art skier services facility, new retail offerings, culinary experiences and a collection of après venues.

"We believe a successful development results from a team of exceptional partners working together to deliver excellence. We are certain this will be the case with Four Seasons, who we have embarked on several successful projects with in the past," said Gary Barnett, Founder & Chairman, Extell Development Company. "We look forward to creating something remarkable with Four Seasons in Deer Valley as well, as we venture to redefine luxury both on the slopes and off at Deer Valley East Village."

About Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Deer Valley

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Deer Valley will be located 40 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport with daily flights from major domestic and international flight hubs. Designed to reflect the very best of alpine luxury hospitality, the development will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies coupled with the destination's breathtaking topography. Additional features such as in-room fireplaces will deliver the quintessential ambiance of a mountain retreat.

Within the residential offerings, Four Seasons homeowners will enjoy a service-rich lifestyle supported by a Director of Residences to ensure that the same attention to detail and level of service delivered at the brand's hotels and resorts extends into the homes of discerning residents at Deer Valley and around the world.

As guests and residents look to recharge after a day on the slopes, respite will be found within the extensive wellness and fitness facilities comprised of saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools and spa services. Exceptional culinary expertise will also bring a new level of gastronomic delight to Deer Valley with four dining options including a ski-in/ski-out lounge that's complete with an outdoor terrace and fireplace, creating an idyllic setting for après-ski or -spa.

In addition to slope-side convenience, the development has been thoughtfully planned to transform with the changing seasons, offering amenities perfectly suited for a year-round mountain experience. Guests and residents will enjoy proximity to over 50 miles (80 kilometres) of hiking and biking trails, an ice rink, an indoor sports court, and indoor and outdoor pools with expansive views and flexible cabanas. In addition to a wealth of entertainment options, Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Deer Valley will house a ballroom, three meeting rooms and an outdoor event terrace for celebrations and meetings alike.

Sales Information

Summit Sotheby's International Realty will handle sales for the private residences. For more information, please contact Sheila Hall at [email protected] or call 435-640-7162.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 55 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component. All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with exclusive hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About Extell Development Company

Founded and headed by Gary Barnett, Extell Development Company is a nationally acclaimed real estate developer of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties, operating in New York City, Utah and other premier locations across the nation. In collaboration with world-class architects and design professionals, Extell creates properties distinguished by sophisticated design, gracious floor plans and first-class amenities.

Having pioneered development on Manhattan's Billionaires' Row, the firm has developed some of the city's ultra-luxury properties including Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world located above Nordstrom's flagship Manhattan store and One57, the record-breaking glass tower which includes condominiums above Park Hyatt's five-star flagship hotel. Additional completed projects include One Manhattan Square, the largest condominium building on Manhattan's Lower East Side waterfront; Brooklyn Point in Downtown Brooklyn, and The Lofts Pier Village, a luxury oceanfront condominium at the Jersey Shore with resort-style amenities.

Commercial, hospitality and additional residential developments within the Extell portfolio include the recently opened Grand Hyatt Deer Valley; Hard Rock Hotel New York; the International Gem Tower; W Times Square Hotel; Hyatt Times Square; Intercontinental Hotel and Residences in Boston, MA; 175 West Jackson Street, a contemporary office property in the heart of Chicago, IL; and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail in Vail, CO.

For more information, please visit www.extell.com.

