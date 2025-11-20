NOW OPEN: Welcome to Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico, Where Nature, Luxury and Culture Thrive

Newly reimagined as a Four Seasons experience, the resort enjoys an enviable beachfront setting, surrounded by nature preserves of forests, lakes, canals, and ecological sanctuaries.

RÍO GRANDE, Puerto Rico, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set within and surrounded by three nature reserves along two miles (3.2 kilometres) of pristine, palm tree-lined beach, the newly refurbished Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico is now open with an enhanced program of experiences that connect guests with the natural beauty and culture of the island.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico The Resort is set within three nature reserves along a pristine, palm tree-lined beach

"In Puerto Rico, we've truly found an exceptional setting – surrounded by vast natural beauty and conveniently located for travellers eager to explore the best of the island with Four Seasons," notes Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "Together with our visionary owner-partners at Paulson Puerto Rico, we are proud to present the newest jewel in our collection of Four Seasons resorts across the Caribbean and where our signature service and unparalleled experiences will define every stay."

Already a favourite destination for sunseekers, the resort now showcases comprehensive enhancements and refurbishments, including a redesign of all guest rooms and suites, and refreshed interiors at Casa Grande – the inviting arrival space with an oceanfront terrace – and the Lobby Lounge by award-winning design firm Meyer Davis. A light, airy palette has been introduced, bringing new warmth and texture to every space, and connecting guests to the beauty and diversity of the landscapes surrounding each building. The resort also debuts new culinary concepts, an expanded racquet centre, and a host of new experiences focussed on natural discovery and cultural exploration.

"Our goal is to create something that goes beyond a typical luxury resort to an experience that truly reflects the spirit of Puerto Rico: it's warmth, stories, flavours, history and culture," notes General Manager Pablo Molinari, who leads a team of more than 400 dedicated staff – including many who now look forward to reconnecting with guests in new ways as part of the Four Seasons team. "Our hope is for guests to enjoy every moment on this beautiful island, and to leave with wonderful memories of its people and places."

A Natural Paradise

The sprawling resort, located a half hour from the airport in San Juan, is set within its own 483 acre (195 hectare) private nature reserve, and surrounded by two protected sanctuaries. Guests are invited to explore more than 7 miles (11 kilometres) of hiking trails, bike paths and waterways, on their own or in the company of expert guides who will introduce the island's unique flora and fauna, including more than 50 species of birds, plus the leatherback sea turtles that nest here each spring and summer. The resort's commitment to conservation and sustainability includes community education initiatives, an on-site animal sanctuary, and a pet shelter, inviting guests of all ages to support local conservation efforts.

Authentic Puerto Rico

Beginning with the resort's inaugural festive season, Four Seasons guests can enjoy a range of experiences unique to Puerto Rico that celebrate its rich history and colourful culture – from meaningful local traditions to inspired culinary celebrations. Executive Chef Victor Rosado is passionate about his native country's cuisine, going back to his childhood cooking alongside his grandparents and fuelled by his work with leading chefs including Jean-Georges Vongerichten and José Andrés. Ten dining and bar concepts at the resort include El Bembe, a lively lobby lounge that celebrates Puerto Rico's finest rums and tropical cocktails served up with live music and chef's interpretations of local street snack favourites. International flavours come to shore at Paros, where Mediterranean cuisine is perfected with local seafood, produce from the on-site organic garden, and Caribbean herbs and spices. Additional culinary highlights include Seagrapes, an open-air restaurant serving the freshest catches of the day, a specialty pop-up sushi bar, the relaxed Turtle's Nest bar, and private beachfront dining at Sand Dollar.

The resort offers guided food and walking tours through Old San Juan, where guests can explore Puerto Rico's rich history and vibrant culture. Highlights include the 16th-century fortress of El Morro, with knowledgeable guides sharing stories and tailoring each tour to guests' interests. The concierge team can also recommend off-the-beaten-path restaurants and bars across the island's picturesque villages and beach communities, including Flamenco Beach in Culebra, known for its white sand, turquoise waters and iconic tank relics. With local artisan shops, chic boutiques, designer stores and the luxury Mall of San Juan, visitors may even want to pack an extra suitcase for their finds.

Adventures, Elevated: Active Experiences at Four Seasons

Hugging the resort's shoreline is the Bahía Beach Golf Club – an Audubon International Silver Signature Sanctuary - which includes an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Jr. championship course, driving range with simulator and other practice facilities, pro shop for gear and rentals, and the full support of a team of golf professionals, including caddies who are well versed in the course's challenges and opportunities. The newly expanded Racquet Centre encompasses courts for tennis, pickleball and padel, with rental equipment and expert coaching available.

The Boat House, perched on the edge of one of several private lakes on the property, is the best place to begin exploration of the resort's network of canals and ponds, or to just have a blast on the inflatable waterpark. There's also a beachside watersports centre for kitesurfing and windsurfing, and the opportunity for anglers to catch and release fish on the resort's lakes. The resort also offers two fully-equipped fitness centres, one at the spa and another at the Racquet Centre.

Settle into Tropical Tranquillity

At Four Seasons Resort Puerto Rico, guests can choose between the beach and two resort pools, each dotted with private cabanas and lounge chairs, with staff always at the ready with refreshments and snacks, and thoughtful touches such as sunglasses repair and cooling spritzes. For others, it's a leisurely stroll through natural trails, perhaps with a stop in the hammock garden, or a walk or horseback ride along the beach followed by a lazy waterside lunch.

The spa is an oasis of both wellbeing and indulgence, with ten treatment rooms, relaxation areas, sauna, steam room, hot and cold plunge pools and more. Wedding couples and parties will particularly appreciate the spa's own salon for the best in beauty, hair and nail services.

Unforgettable Four Seasons Family Stays

Four Seasons Resort Puerto Rico is the ideal choice for families of all ages and sizes. With both a vast beach and a family pool area with shallow splash areas, plus family-size pool cabanas available for rental, a fun day of play in and out of the water is assured.

At the Tortuga Kids' Club – a fully-supervised facility that offers the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program for children ages 4 to 12 – younger Four Seasons guests are entertained and enriched with beach games, and local arts and crafts.

Parents will also appreciate the many options for connecting rooms, children's menus, complimentary dining for guests under five years old, and babysitting service for times when the adults want a night out on their own.

The Villa & Residential Rentals program is also a great option for families and groups of friends seeking more space, privacy and in-suite features such as kitchens that can be stocked in advance, private ocean view terraces and pools, and the services of a Residence Host for anything from booking tee times to arranging an in-villa spa treatment or chef-prepared dinner.

Discover Puerto Rico – Begin Planning a stay

In celebration of its grand opening as the newest Four Seasons experience in the Caribbean, the resort is offering a special Bed and Breakfast experience, available to book online now. For more details on festive season programming, click here. Wedding couples and meeting planners are invited to contact the expert events team and learn more about facilities and how the dedicated Four Seasons team can turn dreams into reality.

Those interested in making Four Seasons their home in Puerto Rico can explore the collection of luxury villas and residences here. Follow @fsrpuertorico on Instagram for updates.

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts