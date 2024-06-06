The luxury branded residential leader will bring 52 exceptional homes to the vibrant Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of Dubai's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, steps from the existing Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, and featuring panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai skyline.

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons, in partnership with Dubai-based Bright Start, a renowned real estate investment company with a curated portfolio of real estate assets including residential developments, commercial venues, and high-end hospitality projects, announces further expansion in the heart of Dubai with Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC. H&H Development, known for its leadership in real estate throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will oversee the development of the second standalone and new-build Four Seasons residential offering in Dubai.

Four Seasons and H&H Development Introduce Second Standalone Residential Development in Dubai’s World-Class Business and Lifestyle Hub

The 52 luxury homes at Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC will enhance the city's famed skyline with four aligned towers as part of the visionary mixed-use project designed by acclaimed Pritzker prize-winning architect David Chipperfield. Surrounded by the dynamic energy of DIFC, future residents will enjoy a seamless blend of work, leisure, and luxury living with homes just moments from the core of Dubai's international financial hub, a five-minute drive from the Burj Khalifa, and a 15-minute drive from Jumeirah Beach.

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with H&H Development once again, growing our portfolio through a second standalone residential offering in Dubai and building on the success of our three existing properties in this vibrant city," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "While strategically expanding Four Seasons Private Residences in key locations such as DIFC, we are building on our history of industry leadership and offering discerning residents another opportunity to experience Four Seasons genuine and unparalleled service experiences from the comfort of their homes."

The longstanding success of Four Seasons Private Residences rests in the exceptional lifestyle experiences and personalized service that are delivered to residents each day. All properties are led by a dedicated Director of Residences, ensuring a service-rich lifestyle that maintains the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. With Four Seasons also acting as the property managers, homeowners can have complete confidence and peace of mind knowing that their residence is in trusted hands whether they are at home or abroad.

"We are thrilled to redefine the living experience in one of Dubai's most distinguished locations," expresses Shahab Lutfi, CEO of Bright Start. "The upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences in DIFC has already experienced exceptionally high demand and I am confident that future homeowners will rest assured knowing that one of their greatest investments is priced to compete in Dubai's dynamic luxury branded residential market. The limited availability paired with the development's strategic location at the heart of the global financial hub promises an unparalleled blend of timeless luxury and modern convenience. Adding Four Seasons legendary service, property management, and amenities to this vibrant community and visionary residential development will create a new living experience that is second to none."

Enhancing the development's prime location along Gate Avenue, where an abundance of inspiring architecture, luxury retailers, art galleries, and fine dining are available to explore, the nearby beachside paradise at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, and the sophisticated urban getaway at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre will act as a perfect complement to residents' new homes. Access includes priority reservations for the full spectrum of wellness, culinary, and beach experiences at both Four Seasons hotels in Dubai.

With soaring ceilings, travertine flooring, living spaces bathed in natural light, and Italian-made materials and fixtures throughout, homes at Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC will range from 378 to 923 square metres (4,068 to 9,935 square feet), each featuring expansive interiors fully fitted and furnished by the world-renowned atelier Tihany Design. In the bedrooms and bathrooms, an enduring sense of space, privacy, and relaxation will continue, combining expert craftsmanship and locally inspired design.

Allowing an alfresco ease of living to match Dubai's year-round balmy climate, the 52 homes will each feature terraces with views overlooking downtown Dubai, the development's pedestrian-only manicured gardens, or the verdant retail courtyard below. Homes will also include dedicated office space, a family room, a laundry room, and separate service entrances. The two bespoke penthouses with living space starting at 1,700 square metres (18,298 square feet) will have their own private swimming pools.

In addition to a resident-exclusive lobby, the building's entire 12th floor will be dedicated to a myriad of amenities including a resident's lounge and terrace, swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, private movement studio, spa, golf simulator, children's playroom, several meeting spaces, and much more.

The expertise of David Chipperfield Architects in partnership with Tihany Design has brought to life a residential offering designed to celebrate the building's contemporary façade and fine craftsmanship while connecting homeowners with the modern world that awaits beyond their doorstep. Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC will deliver a thoughtful combination of material, textures, and details that reflect the character of the destination and Four Seasons unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and unparalleled service.

Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC will add to the growing collection of Four Seasons branded residential offerings throughout the UAE including the recently opened and highly acclaimed Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah as well as Four Seasons Private Residences in Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and more.

Sales Information

Sotheby's International Realty is H&H's exclusive sales partner. The presentation centre is located at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. For more information, visit PrivateResidencesDIFC.com or call +971 (0) 4 455 0825.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 55 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About Bright Start

Bright Start stands as a family office deeply rooted in the fusion of pioneering spirit and time-honoured traditions, strategically headquartered at Eden House in the vibrant heart of Dubai. Our leadership's visionary approach is the driving force behind a portfolio that includes esteemed properties such as Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality. We are renowned for our strategic management of impactful real estate ventures that sculpt Dubai's skyline.

Our carefully curated portfolio showcases a selection of prestigious brands, including Four Seasons, Aman, and Rosewood hotels and resorts. Our dedication lies in crafting unparalleled experiences that mirror the dynamic progression of Dubai's property and service sectors.

As a beacon of innovation, seamlessly woven with the threads of heritage, BRIGHT START is resolute in leading the charge of extraordinary developments across retail, hospitality, and real estate, enhancing the sophistication and charm of Dubai's infrastructure and its cultural tapestry.

About H&H Development

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specializes in offering customized, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The development of Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, exemplifies H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company's further projects, including Alia Developments DIFC and Eden House, also exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in development.

