Four Seasons and Sensei Partner to Launch All-New, All-Inclusive Wellness Retreat on the Secluded Island of Lanai

"Four Seasons partnership with Sensei signals our deep understanding of what today's luxury traveller wants: an exclusive and differentiated wellness travel experience, perfectly pairing Sensei's evidence-based approach to healthy living with Four Seasons renowned and legendary service," says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Set against the backdrop of the uniquely breathtaking Lanai landscape, this new offering combines unmatched hospitality, nutritious upscale dining and reputable experts to offer a luxury wellness experience found nowhere else in the world."

Located against a backdrop of towering Cook pines and banyan trees on the island of Lanai, which is also home to the beachfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai, the new wellness experience takes full advantage of the 90,000 acre (36,000 hectare) island's natural beauty and seclusion.

Unique to Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele: Sensei Guides

Bringing the concept to life is a handpicked team of wellness experts, nutritionists, chefs, fitness experts, spa therapists and hospitality professionals. Upon booking a retreat, each guest is matched with their own Sensei Guide, who will help customise their itinerary in advance. During each stay, the Sensei Guide will use cutting-edge health tools and technology, recommendations from their supporting wellness team as well as guest feedback to adapt the program.

Sensei co-founder Dr. Agus, best known for being the founding CEO of USC's Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine and his best-selling books on data-driven approaches to a longer life, says, "Our goal is to create experiences, products and services that help people address the gap between their wellness intentions and daily practices. Our retreat provides a great environment to work towards balance, health and well-being with the support of a dedicated, data-driven wellness team."

Create Your Journey

Guests of the adults-only Koele Retreat consult with their Sensei Guides to create their own customised itinerary with a variety of choices to accommodate how they want to spend their time. Whether that's targeting a specific health goal or simply unwinding from the stresses of everyday life, each itinerary is designed to be fluid and adaptable throughout their wellness-oriented vacation. Journeys start with a minimum three-night stay with the ability to add on additional days, complete with wellness activities, meals, adventures and more.

Activities range from one-on-one training sessions and group classes to lectures, philanthropic activities, immersive spa treatments in a private hale and island excursions. Facilities include a 24-hour fitness facility, two movement studios, yoga pavilion and outdoor yoga spaces, salon, onsen baths, outdoor pool with lap lanes, 18-hole short golf course with Scotty Cameron putters, an Adventure Park with ziplines and rope challenge courses, and an outdoor sculpture garden featuring works of renowned contemporary artists. Guests will also have access to a full range of Four Seasons-managed island activities, including golf, ocean sports, hiking, biking, horseback riding, archery and sporting clays, and more.

A new dining concept, Sensei by Nobu, incorporates many ingredients harvested from Sensei's on-island sustainable farm, with optional dining in a private spa hale, poolside or in the privacy of one's room or suite, each of which has a balcony or a lanai, perfect for al fresco dining. Menus have been designed by world-renowned Japanese Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his team in close collaboration with Dr. Agus and Sensei's nutritionists, utilising a science-driven approach to diet within the context of full-body health.

The Lodge at Koele Reborn

Previously known as the Lodge at Koele and now fully transformed by Todd-Avery Lenahan of TAL-Studio, the Hotel includes a soaring Great Room, Sensei by Nobu restaurant, spa and wellness facilities including 10 private spa hale, and 96 guest rooms and suites.

Todd-Avery explains: "We wanted to create an environment set amid this mountain location that inspired the senses to ascend and rise above the fray of life. The large grand space has been re-sculpted, with a more than 80-foot (24 metre) long glass wall overlooking the verdant gardens bringing the landscape inside. Extraordinary works of art are encountered for the first time, commissioned exclusively for the property and stimulating thought and reflection. A new architectural frieze-band visually tells the story of the island's geographic and cultural context, while colours from nature are vibrant against a serene palette, offering a harmonious and balanced setting for a journey to well-being."

Hotel Manager Said Haykal sums up the approach for the new Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat: "Every detail of the Hotel and surrounding grounds has been designed to enhance the innovative wellness programming we will offer here. As we work with Sensei to put the finishing touches on the new Koele Retreat, our respective hospitality and wellness teams look forward to working closely with our guests to plan their wellness vacations in advance of our opening this November."

Now Confirming Reservations

Retreats are now available for booking, with confirmed arrivals beginning November 1, 2019. All-inclusive packages include accommodation, spa and wellness programming, meals and refreshments, selected island activities and inter-island transfers between Honolulu and Lanai on Lanai Air.

For offer details and online booking, click here. For more information, contact the Hotel's team of wellness experts and retreat planners at 1 800 505 2624.

About Sensei

Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus met through their mutual ambition to focus on preventative measures when it comes to health. From different worlds – Larry a technology entrepreneur and David a doctor – they realised their friendship and diverse backgrounds laid the foundation to create something new, a company that could help the world live longer healthier lives. The 2018 announcement of Sensei's sustainable farm on Lanai was the first product unveiled within the Sensei ecosystem, which will evolve to include future products and experiences in the years to come. The farm focuses on growing sustainable, nutritional and unique varietals of produce for the Hawaiian market and community. The global network of retreats will feature highly personalised programming and immersive wellness experiences in beautiful locations. For more information, visit Sensei's website.

Larry Ellison is a technology entrepreneur and philanthropist who is Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Oracle Corporation, as well as a Tesla Board Member.

Dr. David Agus is a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and Viterbi School of Engineering and the founding director of USC's Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, and specialises in treating patients with advanced cancer. He's received acclaim for his innovations in medicine and contributions to new technologies that will change how all of us maintain optimal health. He is a regular contributor to CBS News and a New York Times #1 and international best-selling author.

About Four Seasons

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 116 hotels and resorts and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com.

Contact:

Lori Holland

(201) 294-7810

lori.holland@fourseasons.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

