Now Open: Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Welcomes Guests To A New Era of Coastal Luxury In Southwest Florida

Four Seasons Gulf Coast debut delivers sophisticated beachfront living with thoughtfully crafted experiences and timeless elegance

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulf Coast welcomes its newest crown jewel, with the opening of Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort —an extraordinary oceanfront oasis that sets a new standard for luxury living, design, and hospitality in Southwest Florida. Set on 1,000 feet (300 metres) of white-sand beach stretching across 125 lushly landscaped acres (50 hectares), this debut signals a bold evolution for Gulf Coast hospitality, introducing an unparalleled level of refinement and elegance. This landmark addition to the Four Seasons portfolio was brought to life through the shared vision of BDT & MSD, The Athens Group, and Four Seasons.

Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort The Resort’s oceanfront restaurant, HB’s, serves freshly caught seafood alongside stunning water views

"This opening marks an exciting milestone for Four Seasons in Florida, as we expand our offerings in the region and introduce the highly anticipated Naples Beach Club," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "Meticulously designed to inspire connection to Naples' idyllic coastal lifestyle, this brand-new resort sets the stage for one-of-a-kind luxury experiences alongside Four Seasons renowned service. We are thrilled to bring this vision to life with our established partners BDT & MSD and The Athens Group and together celebrate this exceptional new opening in an iconic destination."

With 220 exquisite guest accommodations, including 57 stunning suites, Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort delivers an unmatched breadth of amenities: five diverse dining destinations, a full-service spa and wellness centre, racquet sports facilities, expansive event venues, and Naples' newest golf resort experience. At the heart of the resort lies Market Square, a vibrant social hub that connects guests and locals alike through a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and entertainment – all designed to foster community and connection.

In addition to the Resort's opening, the extensive 125-acre (50 hectare) coastal destination is introducing 153 exceptional luxury residences and a Tom Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course in partnership with Discovery Land Company, the global luxury developer renowned for its private communities. The highly amenitized golf course spans 100 acres (40 hectares) and is set to open in 2026. Inclusive of 58 beachfront and 95 golf side homes, The Residences offer access to renowned Four Seasons service and are designed for elevated living in an amenity-rich environment.

"Our partnership with Four Seasons, The Athens Group, and Discovery Land Company reflects our shared belief in creating places of enduring value where thoughtful design, genuine hospitality, and a deep respect for community come together," says Cobie Packard, Partner and Head of Real Estate Equity at BDT & MSD. "Naples Beach Club embodies that vision, offering a timeless destination for generations to enjoy."

A Destination Within a Destination

A rare gem on the Gulf Coast, Naples is treasured for its distinct combination of stunning natural beauty, rich culture and a relaxed lifestyle. With its idyllic beachfront setting, this sweeping new resort redefines what it means to experience the destination. Tucked into the heart of the Old Naples community, resort guests can easily explore the city's charm with proximity to both Historic Third Street and fashionable 5th Avenue for shopping, dining, or just strolling. Surrounded by the turquoise water, aquatic pursuits from boating and fishing to paddleboarding are all also in easy reach.

Glamour Meets The Gulf

Inspired by the charm of Old Naples, exterior architect Hart Howerton's approach reinterprets the city's historic cottage home style in a contemporary form and reflects the tradition of local craftsmanship. The resort's interiors, designed by award-winning Champalimaud Design, exude a refined residential feel. Guests arrive to a soaring, light-filled lobby, where crisp white millwork and a striking, sculpturally-lit overhead frieze features bas relief of palm leaves indigenous to southwest Florida. Adding warmth to the majestic tone, the coffered ceiling features bleached Pecky Cypress, a highly textured rare wood native to the state. Off the lobby, a carefully composed sequence of archways draws the eye through The Library and The Merchant Room, the resort's signature restaurant with its evocative mural by renowned fine arts painter Dean Barger. Stunning 1920s-inspired custom lighting, including a golden palm branch chandelier adds a gilded expression of Naples' enchanted heritage.

"Our collective vision for Naples Beach Club was to create a resort that feels both timeless and forward-looking, where the design and craftsmanship reflect the natural beauty of the Gulf Coast," said Kim Richards, CEO of The Athens Group. "From the architecture that reinterprets Old Naples' charm to interiors that balance sophistication with comfort, every element was conceived to evoke ease, authenticity and a sense of belonging, ensuring the resort feels as enduring as the coastline itself."

Each of the resort's 220 guest rooms and suites blends exquisite natural materials, neutral palettes, and curated textures to reflect the surrounding landscape and water. The high-ceilinged guest room interiors channel the tranquility of the coast with painted wood paneling, carved teak consoles, upholstered banquette dining nooks nestled beneath sea glass chandeliers, and bespoke cabinetry in flamingo pink or periwinkle blue lacquer housing the in-room minibar. Each guest room offers an expansive ocean view terrace fully furnished with plush daybeds and dining areas for fluid indoor-outdoor living. Generous walk-in closets with custom leather, woodwork and integrated lighting further enhance the residential appeal.

Debuting in early 2026, the resort's most luxurious accommodation, the 7,000 square foot (650 metre) five-bedroom Sabal Suite, named in honour of Florida's state tree, offers panoramic ocean views from its sixth-floor perch. The expansive suite's showpiece is a 2,100 square foot (200 metre) terrace with miles of Gulf and coastline vistas. It features a stunning circular pool in the centre with an adjacent whirlpool, while an extensive verandah offers shaded dining and lounge areas. It is designed as a retreat for refined relaxation and meaningful connection, offering unforgettable escapes for couples and multigenerational families.

Culinary Excellence on the Coast

Poised to be one of the region's most in-demand dining destinations, the resort debuts five distinct culinary concepts, each designed to celebrate Naples' coastal bounty and global sensibilities. Guests can enjoy everything from relaxed beachside fare to elevated fine dining, all enhanced by thoughtful design and a strong sense of place. Signature venues include the rebirth of local favourite HB's, the only true beachfront restaurant in Old Naples, with a fresh new look to welcome a new generation of guests to experience dining at the water's edge. The much adored and aptly named Sunset Bar reclaims its position as the best place in the city to enjoy the sunset, sips and Latin-inspired bites. The resort's Gulf view restaurant and terrace, The Merchant Room, is led by two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Gavin Kaysen, his first venture outside of the Midwest. As a New American Brasserie, the menu blends Chef Kaysen's mastery of French technique together with regional Midwestern ingredients and flavors from around the Gulf. Signatures include in-house dry aged steaks and house-made pasta.

Spa and Wellness: A Sanctuary for the Senses

Wellness takes center stage at Sanctuary Spa, a serene, two-level, 30,000-square-foot (2,800 square metre) designed to restore, energize, and uplift, while delivering an experience unparallelled on the Gulf Coast. With 13 treatment rooms including three spacious VIP suites, the spa offers a deeply personalized menu of therapies inspired by the natural elements of Ocean, Sky, Plant, Air, and Heat. At its heart is an inclusive thermal circuit designed for shared rejuvenation and connection with aromatherapy steam rooms, Finnish saunas, vitality pools, cold plunge zones, and experiential showers. Guests can also unwind at the tranquil 75-foot (23 metre) rooftop lap pool, with views of the lush golf course. A 24-hour fitness centre, developed in collaboration with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, provides cutting-edge equipment, dynamic programming, and personal training.

Vibrant Days, Unforgettable Moments

Whether relaxing on the resort's soft white sand beach, indulging in a poolside cabana, or venturing out on the turquoise waters, the attentive staff crafts every detail for an idyllic getaway. Kayaks, paddleboards, beach games, and more are all on hand for those looking to stay active. There are also two pools surrounded by private cabanas and plush loungers, including one with a splash area that families will enjoy.

The Racquet Club, featuring six meticulously maintained Har-Tru courts and thoughtful amenities, serves as a refined hub for play and connection. From practice, private instruction and spirited matches to taking a break at the curated grab-and-go refreshment bar, guests can enjoy the game at their own pace.

The resort team can arrange a variety of guest adventures and ways to discover the destination's natural beauty. Local ecological walks explore the vast Everglades National Park, and fishing excursions cater to both fresh and saltwater anglers. Guests can reserve the Resort's 34-foot (10-metre) classic Hinckley Picnic Boat for a seashell safari and picnic on a remote island or a relaxing sunset sail.

Signature Events and Gatherings

Naples Beach Club offers over 32,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space , including two elegant ballrooms, a series of lush lawn venues, and sun-drenched terraces. For grand events, Poinciana Ballroom accommodates up to 400 while the more intimate 200-guest Palm Ballroom, is just steps from the beach. Additional options include boardrooms and alfresco spaces like Palm Lawn and Camelia Court Terrace, each venue is designed to showcase the beauty of the Gulf Coast.

Exceptional Residences and Elevated Living

In collaboration with Discovery Land Company, the Resort's residential offering blends beachfront living with exclusive access and exceptional service. The Residents' Beach Club is a private and relaxing extension of home with a lounge, luxurious spa and fitness center. Outdoors, along the stunning shoreline, featured amenities include adult and family pools, beachside concierge, and fresh coastal cuisine served poolside or tableside.

"The Residences at Naples Beach Club is setting a superior standard for luxury living and service, not just among Discovery's diverse portfolio of international clubs, but within the Naples community. As we debut in the region, we're excited to partner with Four Seasons to enhance both our legacies in offering high-end experiences and moments that last a lifetime," said Mike Meldman, Founder & Chairman, Discovery Land Company.

Still to Come: Additional Amenities Debuting in 2026

Looking ahead, 2026 will bring a second wave of highly anticipated openings throughout the property, including:

The Wager - Lively yet refined, this sports-centric gastropub pairs elevated pub fare with an impressive selection of draught beer, all served in a high-energy setting made for game-day gatherings and casual socializing. Spirited camaraderie is also on the menu, with a full slate of entertainment options, including Four Seasons first regulation four-lane bowling alley, professional putting green and a thoughtfully curated game room, all ideal for families to spend quality time together.

- Lively yet refined, this sports-centric gastropub pairs elevated pub fare with an impressive selection of draught beer, all served in a high-energy setting made for game-day gatherings and casual socializing. Spirited camaraderie is also on the menu, with a full slate of entertainment options, including Four Seasons first regulation four-lane bowling alley, professional putting green and a thoughtfully curated game room, all ideal for families to spend quality time together. The Picture House - This 22-seat state-of-the-art theatre will show first-run movies complete with classic popcorn and concession booth making an ideal venue for celebrations, performances or presentations

With an experience curated by Discovery Land Company, The Gardens, an exceptional 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio, is set amid a lushly planted Old‑Florida landscape of native palms, greenery and tropical flora. Its ample array of features includes precision hitting bays, comfort stations with grab‑and‑go fare, and a chic Club House called The Shed, complete with craft cocktails and casual dining. This course marks Old Naples' first on‑site golf offering and redefines resort-level play on the Gulf Coast.

FINS Kids Club Is an immersive and educational space for young guests with thoughtful programming that provides learning adventures around the coastal Everglades ecosystem and its preservation.

Now Open

Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort is now accepting bookings. Be among the first to discover the newest beachfront retreat on Florida's Gulf Coast by calling 1 800 819 5053 or booking online to reserve. Follow @fsnaplesbeachclub on Instagram for updates.

