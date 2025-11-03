Four Seasons Celebrated as Most Admired and Most Awarded Hospitality Brand at 2025 World's 50 Best Hotels Awards

Seven Four Seasons properties were recognized among the world's best: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (#2), Four Seasons Hotel Firenze (#9), Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens (#17), Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México (#55), Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club (#58), Four Seasons Hotel Madrid (#66), and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong (#86). Together, these achievements reaffirm the brand's enduring strength alongside each property's unparalleled delivery of quality, service, and care.

"These achievements are a testament to the incredible work of so many people," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "I was deeply honoured to accept the award for Most Admired Hotel Group, and to celebrate Four Seasons rankings with our dedicated teams, whose talent, dedication, and care bring our vision to life every day. Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to every person across Four Seasons who shares in our culture of excellence, our passion for hospitality, and our belief in creating meaningful experiences for our guests and communities around the world."

Established in 2023, The World's 50 Best Hotels celebrates the greatest stays around the world, highlighting hotels that excel in service, design, and guest experience. Winners are selected by The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, an independent voting body comprised of 800 industry leaders, travel writers, and hoteliers from around the world, ensuring a rigorous and transparent selection process.

Celebrating the World's 50 Best Hotels

#2 – Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Located in Bangkok's vibrant creative district, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is a stylish urban sanctuary amid the city's rich tapestry of culture. The property boasts a dynamic atmosphere with its collection of luxurious guest rooms, stunning outdoor pools, and elegant courtyards. In addition to BKK Social Club, which is ranked #19 by Asia's 50 Best Bars, guests can indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Yu Ting Yuan and Riva del Fiume Ristorante.

#9 – Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Renowned for its exquisite Renaissance palazzo and world-class amenities, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze features Florence's largest private garden, a serene oasis dotted with statues, fountains, and ancient trees. The property's Michelin-starred Il Palagio and locally inspired spa experience have earned it continued recognition among the finest hotels in the world.

#17 – Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

Set along the sparkling Athenian Riviera, Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens blends the timeless allure of the Mediterranean with contemporary sophistication. The resort's design, world-class spa, and destination dining capture the essence of modern Greek luxury, creating an atmosphere of effortless elegance and connection to place.

Rounding out Four Seasons achievements, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo (#55) debuts on the list for its breathtaking natural setting and sustainable design on Mexico's Pacific coast. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club (#58) continues to represent Miami's legacy of refined glamour and timeless sophistication. Four Seasons Hotel Madrid (#66) stands as a beacon of heritage and modern luxury in Spain's capital, and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong (#86) maintains its standing as a culinary and hospitality icon in the destination, where it holds the most Michelin stars under one roof and is home to ARGO, ranked #11 by Asia's Best Bars.

A Legacy of Excellence

Beyond its hotels, accolades at Four Seasons span global recognition across dining and mixology. This year, VIRTÙ (#45) at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi and BKK Social Club (#49) at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River ranked among The World's 50 Best Bars. Of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, SÉZANNE at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi achieved an impressive #7 ranking. With more than 600 distinctive restaurants and bars worldwide, Four Seasons continues to define the future of global gastronomy through creativity, craftsmanship, and a deep commitment to locally inspired culinary experiences.

