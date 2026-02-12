Four Seasons Celebrates Continued Leadership in 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Awards

With the most Five-Star designations for the eleventh year, Four Seasons continues to elevate its luxury hospitality leadership through unparalleled service, genuine care and exceptional quality

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Four Seasons marks its 65th year, continued recognition from Forbes Travel Guide reinforces the company's undisputed leadership in luxury hospitality. For the eleventh consecutive year, Four Seasons holds the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rankings of any company, with 62 distinctions across 42 hotels and resorts, 16 spas, and 4 restaurants.

"Service excellence and genuine care have long defined Four Seasons legacy and remain at the core of our guest experience," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "This incredible industry recognition is a testament to the dedication of our people and the enduring strength of our culture. Their unwavering commitment to the timeless values that have shaped Four Seasons throughout the past 65 years will continue to guide us in the years ahead."

Now operating in 47 countries with approximately 60 projects under development, Four Seasons offers a diverse portfolio of exceptional experiences, each distinctly connected to its destination while offering the company's legendary service. With nearly 60,000 colleagues guided by an enduring culture of service, the brand's greatest competitive advantage remains its people, who uphold consistency, quality and care at every touchpoint. Together, they continue to honour the legacy of Four Seasons while setting the stage for new luxury hospitality experiences to take shape on land, at sea and beyond.

Representing steadfast commitments to hospitality excellence, Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, and the spas at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, and Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) all celebrate 10 consecutive years of holding the Five-Star designation from Forbes Travel Guide.

Highlights of this year's rankings include The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, which has been recognized by Forbes Travel Guide for the first time with the coveted Five-Star ranking. The 21,500 square foot (1,997 square metre) sanctuary occupying the Hotel's entire third floor is designed to nurture every aspect of well-being. From restorative experiences, private fitness sessions, and finishing touches at the salon, each experience draws from the expertise of its highly skilled team of practitioners, therapists, instructors and stylists.

Building on its longstanding celebration of hotels, restaurants, and spas, Forbes Travel Guide complements these rankings with Employee of the Year awards to acknowledge individuals who go above and beyond for their teams while also delivering exceptional moments for guests. With winners to be announced on February 26, 2026 at The Summit by Forbes Travel Guide, Blanca López Giménez, Reservations Agent at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor, was named among this year's finalists, selected from hundreds of nominations submitted by hotels around the world. First opened as Hotel Formentor in 1929 before becoming a Four Seasons experience in the summer of 2024, the Resort continues to act as a luxury retreat that showcases heartfelt service and the passion of Spanish hospitality across 100 acres (40 hectares) of forested land, crystal-clear waters, and 110 rooms on the Formentor Peninsula.

The 42 Four Seasons properties that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel Baku

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge

Four Seasons Hotel Macao

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

The 16 Four Seasons spas that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

Palm Beach Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

The Wellness Floor at One Dalton Street, Boston

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale

Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Doha

The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

The Pearl Spa and Wellness Abu Dhabi at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

The 4 Four Seasons restaurants that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Lung King Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Caprice at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Zi Yat Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Macao

Jean-Georges Philadelphia at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center



Methodology



Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on up to 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."



About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 135 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide



Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process.

