Luxury hospitality brand dominates for ninth consecutive year with the most Five Stars of any company globally

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its steadfast position leading the luxury hospitality industry, Four Seasons continues to hold the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Stars of any company worldwide. With a total of 64 Five-Star designations awarded to 45 Four Seasons hotels, 15 spas, and 4 restaurants across its global portfolio, the company is building on its legacy of strength while embarking on its next chapter of growth and continued service excellence.

Four Seasons Celebrates Continued Leadership in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards

"I'm incredibly proud to celebrate Four Seasons achievements in this year's Forbes Travel Guide Awards, a recognition that reaffirms our industry leadership and motivates us on our ambitious path forward as we build from strength to strength," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "This achievement would not be possible without the dedication of our teams around the globe and their commitment to delivering genuine care and personalized service, which is at the heart of the Four Seasons experience and the key to our success."

For nine consecutive years, Four Seasons has maintained its undisputed leadership in the Forbes Travel Guide Awards, this year welcoming the urban beachfront retreat Four Seasons Hotel Doha as the latest property to achieve the coveted Five-Star status. This year also marks exceptional milestones for Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Four Seasons Hotel Boston, and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which each celebrate more than 20 impressive years of maintaining their Five-Stars.

Four Seasons renowned legacy of unscripted care, spectacular craftsmanship and personalized service is brought to life each day by more than 50,000 employees worldwide. The fourth annual Employee of the Year Awards by Forbes Travel Guide honours the remarkable staff who displayed standout performance towards not only guests but to their fellow coworkers as well. This year, Kerson Francois, Engineer at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, was recognized as a finalist for Forbes Travel Guide's Employee of the Year.

"Our longstanding leadership in the Forbes Travel Guide Awards is a direct reflection of Four Seasons unwavering commitment to raising the bar, elevating our product, and providing outstanding service to consistently meet the evolving needs of today's luxury traveller," says Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons. "A heartfelt congratulations to Kerson Francois, and all Four Seasons teams around the globe who are celebrating their achievements and this exceptional industry recognition. We look forward to many more years of success as we continue to grow, with an exciting future ahead."

"The results from Four Seasons in the annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards is a testament to the dynamism and excellence of its hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas around the world, and its ability to deliver the very highest standards of service across every touchpoint," says Amanda Frasier, President, Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide. "I am pleased to congratulate the teams across the globe for a ninth year of well-deserved success and ongoing leadership in these awards."

In addition to success in the annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, Four Seasons is growing with intention and solidifying its steadfast commitment to excellence. With a vision to be the most aspirational luxury hospitality and residential brand through genuine and unparalleled service experiences, the company is enhancing and growing its core business of hotels and resorts, expanding its residential portfolio, harnessing the strength of immersive luxury experiences across Four Seasons Jet, Drive, and upcoming Yacht journeys, and showcasing decades of gastronomic excellence across more than 600 original-concept culinary experiences for all to enjoy.

The 45 Four Seasons properties that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Hotel Amman

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

International Financial Centre Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

at Jumeirah Beach Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

The 15 Four Seasons spas that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

Palm Beach Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Ritz Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Spa Mont Blanc at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

The Wellness Floor at One Dalton Street, Boston

Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait Burj Alshaya

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

The four Four Seasons restaurants that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Lung King Heen , Hong Kong

, Caprice, Hong Kong

Zi Yat Heen , Macau

, Jean-Georges Philadelphia

To view more images, click here

To view a complete list of Four Seasons awards and accolades, click here.

Methodology

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on up to 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 128 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

