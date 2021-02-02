Four Seasons Celebrates Culinary Excellence Around the World with 27 Michelin Stars

"There's no question that the past year has brought unprecedented challenges to the culinary world and the broader hospitality industry – but through these difficult times, we grow stronger and adapt to deliver on our commitment to quality and excellence," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations. "Our Chefs and culinary teams around the world are continually evolving in order to find creative ways to offer our guests the best possible dining experiences. This year's Michelin Guides reflect the passionate spirit, innovation and resilience that prevails throughout our kitchens and dining rooms worldwide."

From chefs and kitchen teams to sommeliers and mixologists, Four Seasons employees have found new and creative ways to offer Michelin-starred experiences, whether on site, to go, or even in the comfort of one's own home. For example, on New Year's Eve, Parisians had the opportunity to dine on a multi-course menu prepared by the chefs of Le Cinq***, paired with wines from the legendary cellar of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris. In Hong Kong, Chef Chan Yan Tak's famous puddings from Lung King Heen*** are available for takeout to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and Florentines can enjoy a romantic dinner for two from Il Palagio* for Valentine's Day, with surprise touches to create a memorable evening at home.

Elsewhere around the world, Four Seasons restaurants are offering myriad options for takeout and delivery, off-site catering, and everyday enjoyment at home or on the go. Whether taking out or dining in, guests can take comfort that the enhanced Four Seasons global health and safety program, Lead With Care, is implemented at every step of the guest and employee journey.

2021 Michelin Stars at Four Seasons

The highly anticipated Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau was announced on January 27, 2021, once again distinguishing Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong as a global culinary leader, with an impressive eight stars under one roof, the most of any hotel in Hong Kong. Chef Chan Yan Tak's Lung King Heen*** proved again why it was the world's first Chinese restaurant to earn three stars; Caprice***, the haute French dining experience lead by Chef Guillaume Galliot also maintained its stars, while celebrating Caprice Bar's entry into Asia's 50 Best Bars thanks to the creativity of Four Seasons Beverage Ambassador Lorenzo Antinori; and Sushi Saito** continues to sparkle under two stars (Chef Masashi Kubota). Dirk Haltenhof is the Hotel's Executive Chef, and Chef Ringo Chan leads the Hotel's pastry team.

At Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Zi Yat Heen* (Chef Cheung Chi Choi) also retained its standing in the new Michelin Guide.

On the other side of the globe, the new edition of the original Michelin Guide was unveiled in France on January 18, 2021, with Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris leading the way once again with a total of five stars. Le Cinq*** maintained its standing under the visionary leadership of Chef Christian Le Squer (also the Hotel's Executive Chef); as did Le George* with Chef Simone Zanoni continuing to promote sustainable culinary practices, as well as L'Orangerie*, helmed by Chef Alan Taudon. Chef Michael Bartocetti leads the Hotel's pastry team, while Eric Beaumard oversees both the Le Cinq dining room and the historic wine cellar. Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris is the only Palace hotel in Europe to have five Michelin stars across three restaurants.

Also in France, Chef Yoric Tièche has once again placed Le Cap* at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel on the cutting edge of gastronomy, while Chef Nicolas Hensinger's Prima* at Les Chalets du Mont d'Arbois, A Four Seasons Hotel also retained its place in the Michelin Guide.

The 2021 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland was revealed on January 25, 2021, with La Dame de Pic London** at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square once again earning two stars. Last year, it was announced that Chef Anne-Sophie Pic – the first female chef to earn three Michelin stars – has also partnered with Four Seasons Hotel Megève to create a new concept and menu at Le 1920 – La Dame de Pic, which currently has Michelin's Plate distinction.

Additional Recent Announcements from the Michelin Guide

In fall 2020, Michelin stars were awarded to Mio* and Cai Yi Xuan* (Chef Li Qiang) at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing; Yu Yuan* (Chef Ko Kwok Fai) at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul; Il Palagio* (Chef Vito Mollica) at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze; Sushi Wakon* at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto; and Yu Yue Heen* (Chef Mai Zhi Xiong) at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou.

Il Lago* (Chef Massimiliano Sena) at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva currently holds one star, with the 2021 Guide for the region expected soon. The Michelin Guide announced earlier in 2020 that the California and Singapore Guides would be delayed; CUT* at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel (Chef Hilary Henderson) and Jiang-Nan Chun* (Chef Albert Au) at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore each have one Michelin star.

