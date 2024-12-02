Four Seasons Egypt Collection Enchants for the Holidays

Guests can experience the holiday magic in three distinct Egyptian destinations, including Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, and Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano. From exploring the culturally rich capital situated on the banks of the Nile in Cairo to enjoying sun-soaked relaxation on the charming seaside shores of Sharm El Sheikh or immersing in a blend of ancient history and modern luxury in Alexandria, each destination provides unique encounters for all travelers.

Festive at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza

Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza welcomes guests to a wonderland of holiday enchantment adorned with decorations where exquisite Christmas and New Year's dining celebrations can be enjoyed across the hotel's 10 dining venues. Travelers can indulge in everything from a traditional Egyptian Christmas feast at Zitouni, where holiday classics will be paired with breathtaking views of the Nile, and Santa Claus himself will make a guest experience, to festive treats at Beymen Café, including Christmas logs, stollen, macarons, and handcrafted chocolates. Bid farewell to 2024 with celebrations including a lively party at Bullona, Chef Gao Chunlong's flavourful Chinese menu at 8 restaurant, coastal Italian dishes at Riviera, or vibrant Lebanese cuisine at Byblos.

While taking part in an array of festive celebrations along the Nile, travelers will also enjoy newly renovated premium rooms and suites, while having the chance to be among the first to visit 12 new galleries at Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the world's largest archaeological museum that is just a short journey from the hotel. From there, wander through Cairo's vibrant streets, sample its celebrated cuisine, and immerse in the city's rich cultural landscape. Each experience in Cairo is a journey through time, perfect for making memories this festive season.

Family Fun at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh invites guests to unwrap the magic of the season on the Red Sea, where families and friends can reconnect over lavish holiday dinners or welcome the New Year with a grand countdown under the starlit skies.

On Christmas Day, Santa will visit a transformed Reef Garden where families can take part in the whimsical wonder of an array of holiday activities from Christmas arts & crafts to a festive story time. Families can also explore the Christmas Market at Citadel Lounge, including traditional delights such as mulled wine, roasted chestnuts and authentic tanoura entertainment.

Those staying through the New Year can join an eclectic countdown party and indulge in culinary creations at Bullona or Zitouni. For those looking for a more relaxing start to the year, take part in a festive spa retreat that can be enjoyed solo or shared with family and friends.

A Seaside Escape at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano

Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano embraces the holiday spirit with a focus on kindness and cherished moments, transforming the hotel into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights and beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

Celebratory dining experiences will be offered all season including a four-course Italian Christmas dinner at Stefano's Restaurant, and bespoke fine-dining experiences to ring in the New Year at Kala and Byblos with live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere.

The property's concierge team can also customize a personalized itinerary for travelers, including exploring the city's rich history with visits to the Greek Museum, Bibliotheca Alexandrina, Citadel of Qaitbay or a stroll over the Mediterranean.

This festive season, Four Seasons Egypt Collection invites guests to embark on a journey of holiday enchantment with 15% off, where every moment is crafted to create unforgettable memories and spread the joy of the season. More information can be found at fourseasons.com/egypt.

