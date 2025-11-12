Four Seasons Expands Middle East Presence Led by Exceptional New Developments Across Saudi Arabia

News provided byFour Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Nov 12, 2025, 07:00 ET
From the Red Sea to Diriyah, Four Seasons expands its Saudia Arabian portfolio with six new hotels and three residential developments
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons, the world's leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, continues its expansion in the Middle East, driven by a strong development pipeline across Saudi Arabia. Combining new builds, landmark destinations, and private residences under a single luxury brand, Four Seasons continues its intentional growth, grounded in personalized service and unparalleled experiences.
"The Middle East is central to our long-term growth strategy, and Saudi Arabia in particular offers extraordinary opportunity across culture-rich cities and transformative coastal destinations," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "Guided by a focused development strategy and a deep commitment to service excellence, we're thoughtfully expanding our portfolio with trusted partners to deliver luxury experiences defined by authenticity, personalization and human connection."
Saudi Arabia: Strategic Focus and New Destinations
Reaffirming its commitment to driving tourism growth and transformation within the Kingdom, Four Seasons is expanding its presence in the country with six new-build hotels and three residential developments. These additions join Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rated property that has proudly served as a landmark of luxury hospitality in the capital for more than 20 years. This flagship destination will be complemented by a dynamic collection of new Four Seasons experiences across Saudi Arabia, including:
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay – Located along the country's northwestern coast, the wellness-oriented enclave is designed to immerse guests and residents in offerings that extend from the spa to transformative activities for health, fitness, and cultural discovery.
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Red Sea at Shura Island – The Red Sea Project is a new regenerative tourism development, inviting guests and residents alike to explore untouched desert landscapes and one of the world's largest barrier reefs. Located on Shura Island's east side, Four Seasons will also manage the Shura Links Clubhouse, dedicated to Saudi Arabia's first championship island golf course.
- Four Seasons Hotel Madinah – Steps from the Prophet's Mosque, this hotel will be situated in one of the world's most significant cultural and spiritual destinations. Inspired by the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, the hotel's contemporary design aesthetic will reflect the heritage and identity of the destination.
- Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jeddah at the Corniche – Four Seasons will introduce a mixed-use coastal landmark featuring stunning rooms and suites, serviced apartments, and Private Residences, together elevating long- and short-stays in Jeddah.
- Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah – Part of the heritage-led Diriyah master development, Four Seasons will bring unparalleled hospitality to the birthplace of the Kingdom, adjacent to UNESCO-listed At-Turaif.
- Four Seasons Resort NEOM at Sindalah – Sindalah, NEOM's luxury island and yachting hub will feature a Four Seasons resort that blends the natural wonders of the Red Sea and the future-forward technologies upon which the destination was built.
Residential Offerings and Regional Momentum in the Middle East
For discerning buyers seeking to call Four Seasons home, the company's offerings continue to flourish as it marks 40 years of branded residential leadership. Recent milestones include the opening of an exceptional residential development in Bahrain Bay; the announcement of the brand's second standalone offering in Dubai; and the sale of over 50 percent of available units at the recently announced Four Seasons Private Residences Red Sea at Shura Island.
Upcoming Four Seasons resorts and residences across the Middle East include:
- Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah (UAE) – A beachfront oasis with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, conveniently located just a 35-minute drive from the Dubai International airport, will offer a seamless blend of urban accessibility and natural tranquillity.
- Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach (UAE) – The gated beachfront community will offer a collection of villas, beach mansions, a variety of suites, and penthouses for those seeking privacy, elegance, and timeless living on Saadiyat Island's pristine shores.
- Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat (Oman) – The waterfront redevelopment will introduce Four Seasons guests to beautifully appointed hotel rooms, suites, and Private Residences in the Sultanate capital.
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina (UAE) – This project is set to showcase a beachfront sanctuary combining hotel suites and luxury branded residences in one of the UAE's fastest-growing coastal destinations.
As Four Seasons accelerates its growth in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East, the company continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in luxury hospitality, residential, and experiential travel. Guided by a legacy of service excellence, Four Seasons remains focused on sustainable, long-term growth while continuing to be an employer of choice for top talent in the region and around the world.
