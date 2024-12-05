The new Four Seasons resort at Hinitsa Bay will offer captivating views of the Aegean Sea, exceptional amenities, state-of-the-art design, and the brand's renowned personalized service

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons, the world's leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, in partnership with Hinitsa Bay Holdings, announces plans for the redevelopment of a beachside property at Hinitsa Bay, Porto Heli, Greece into a luxury resort and private residences.

Four Seasons Expands Portfolio in Greece with Luxury Resort and Private Residences at Hinitsa Bay in Porto Heli

Set against the scenic backdrop of southeastern Greece, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Porto Heli will offer bay views of the Argolic Gulf and the nearby island of Spetses. The expansion and redevelopment will transform an existing beachfront estate, which currently spans 75 hectares (185 acres) and 3.25 kilometres (3,250 metres) of coastline, into a new Four Seasons experience with 80 guest rooms and suites and 30 bungalows, as well as Four Seasons branded residential villas. Thanks to its ideal and prime location, guests and residents will have ease of access to the beach, nearby town centre and extensive walking trails, along with the services and amenities of Four Seasons.

"As we continue expanding our exceptional portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences in Greece, Four Seasons entry into Porto Heli will create yet another dynamic resort destination for discerning guests and residents to enjoy," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "In partnership with Hinitsa Bay Holdings, we look forward to continuing to build Porto Heli's profile as a premier Mediterranean destination with a new resort that embodies Four Seasons renowned commitment to service, quality, and personalized experiences."

"The transformation of this exceptional and beautiful estate at Hinitsa Bay into a luxury Four Seasons resort is an important step in the enhancement of the Porto Heli area," says Paul Coulson, Chairman of Hinitsa Bay Holdings. "We are dedicated to maintaining the ambiance and character of the area while bringing onstream the facilities and leading standards of excellence, quality, and luxury hospitality associated with Four Seasons. With their proven track record of successful projects in key resort destinations throughout the world, we are confident that this development will offer an unparalleled experience for luxury guests and villa owners."

From the Kids For All Seasons program to an extensive multi-sports centre, gym, meeting space, and pools for adults, families and kids, the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences Porto Heli will boast amenities that cater to diverse preferences while delivering a new experience in a destination that is already celebrated by luxury travellers throughout Europe and around the world.

Four Seasons guests and residents will also indulge in several distinct dining experiences including an all-day restaurant, beachfront dining, lobby lounge, and more.

Located within a 1.3 hectare (3.25 acres) garden, the Resort's Spa will connect guests to nature with experiences that help tap into a true sense of wellbeing. The wellness space will feature a lounge, more than 18 treatment rooms, fitness and movement facilities, and a thermal suite including saunas, steam rooms, hot and cold plunges and a salt pool. From the social spaces to the fitness and spa facilities, the design has prioritized creating a sense of calmness and peace while connecting guests with nature.

Porto Heli, once best known as a fishing village, has evolved into a dynamic summer destination with its idyllic beaches, stately villas, and vibrant nightlife. The area is renowned for its striking natural surroundings, convenient access to the islands of Spetses, Hydra, and Poros, and proximity to the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as the historic town of Nafplion. The verdant landscapes, scenic shores, and turquoise waters together with the destination's state-of-the-art amenities and traditional charm have attracted luxury tourism and real estate developments, making Porto Heli an ideal setting for a luxurious retreat.

Porto Heli is well-connected to Athens via a two and half-hour drive, a short helicopter ride, daily ferry, or private boat services. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Porto Heli will add to Four Seasons portfolio in Greece, including the award-winning Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, and Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, which will open in 2025.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 55 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About Hinitsa Bay Holdings

Hinitsa Bay Holding, which owns the new Four Seasons Resort at Hinitsa Bay, is controlled by the family of Paul Coulson. The family, which resides in the Porto Heli area, also owns the AKS Porto Heli Hotel, which has some 220 rooms and suites and a stand-alone conference centre.

