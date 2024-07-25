New villas and condominiums will add to the dynamic Four Seasons community in Nevis, providing unparalleled access to the Caribbean's best-kept secret

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons announces the expansion of its residential portfolio at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies in partnership with F.S.R. Estates Limited. Welcoming homeowners in 2025, 58 new-build luxury residences will offer another opportunity to live in one of the region's most enticing destinations with the world-class service and amenities of Four Seasons at their doorstep.

Four Seasons Expands Portfolio with New Private Residences in Nevis

"Reflecting the rich culture and character of Nevis at every touchpoint, Four Seasons has proudly held a presence on the island since 1991, and we look forward to thoughtfully extending this footprint once again with a new collection of residences," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management, and Residential. "With our longtime partners at F.S.R. Estates, we are proud to provide an opportunity for discerning buyers who wish to live in Nevis while enjoying the renowned service and quality that so many have grown to know and expect from Four Seasons hotels, resorts, and residences worldwide."

"As the last available property for development at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, this opportunity is truly one-of-a-kind," says Neybis Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer, St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty. "We are thrilled to present the Nevis Peak Residences in partnership with Four Seasons, promising an unparalleled investment and a remarkable blend of luxury, lifestyle, natural beauty, and sophisticated living in one of the most picturesque locations in the Caribbean."

Designed For Exceptional Living at Nevis Peak

For those looking for unspoiled nature and heartfelt charm, the upcoming Nevis Peak residences will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,725 to 3,730 square feet (160 to 347 square metres). Located along the 7th and 8th fairways of the pristine Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course, the new Nevis Peak community will comprise six low-rise buildings with four to ten villas in each, a residents-only clubhouse, and architecture by 79 Design and Plan Studios. Each fully furnished home has been crafted for alfresco living, with the interiors reflecting modern Caribbean design by Ward & Co. Open concept floorplans, floor-to-ceiling windows, covered terraces, natural wood and local stone details, and expansive outdoor spaces will showcase breathtaking views of Nevis Peak, the Caribbean Sea, and lush rainforest that borders the Resort.

Residents will have access to all of the amenities at Four Seasons Resort Nevis including three pools, pickleball courts, the largest tennis complex in the Caribbean, a newly constructed kids' splash pad, a complimentary Kids For All Seasons Program, four restaurants, three lounges, and a full-service spa.

Seamless Living with Four Seasons

In addition to experiencing the benefits and amenities of the Resort, residents will have a dedicated Four Seasons residential team who oversee the complete residential experience. Led by a Director of Residences ensuring that residents and their homes are cared for with the service and quality for which Four Seasons is renowned, additional offerings such as housekeeping, personal chefs, menu planning, childcare, tennis lessons, and pickleball lessons are available to be enjoyed.

Four Seasons seamless property management ensures every aspect of the home is protected and maintained, providing peace of mind and assured property ownership for residents and their greatest investments. In addition, homes will be managed and cared for by Four Seasons employees, whether at home or away.

Sales Information and the Launch Ceremony

St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty has been selected as the exclusive sales partner for the development. Four Seasons Private Residences Nevis is currently accepting reservation deposits. Residences start at USD 1.43 million. For more information, please visit St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty.

Four Seasons Nevis Peak Private Residences hosted an intimate launch ceremony last quarter to celebrate the start of construction. Hosted by developers and partners David Chekemian and Richard Maltz of F.S.R. Estates Limited, the ceremony was held high on the slopes of Nevis Peak along the 7th and 8th fairways of the Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course. The celebratory launch was followed by a champagne reception on the Caribbean seaside Four Seasons Pier. Executives from Four Seasons Resort Nevis and St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty along with Nevis officials including the broker community, local VIPs, as well as local and international press all witnessed the event commemorating this exclusive project.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 54 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with luxury hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty

St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty is the premier luxury real estate brokerage firm in the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, specializing in luxury residential properties, new developments, vacation homes and investment properties. With strong leadership and over 20 years in new developments, backed by the world's greatest international luxury real estate brand, St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty is a go-to resource for developers, investors, homebuyers, and sellers in this exclusive paradise. St. Kitts and Nevis Sotheby's International Realty is a part of the Sotheby's International Realty global network which spans over 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, please visit www.stkittsnevissir.com.

