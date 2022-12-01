Four Seasons George V, Paris launches exclusive wine and cooking masterclasses that make for the perfect Christmas gift

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons George V, Paris has launched exclusive cooking and wine masterclasses that are the perfect Christmas gift for oenophiles and foodie friends looking to hone their culinary skills and deepen their knowledge and appreciation of wine.

Le Cinq restaurant dining room

Cooking Masterclasses

The two hands-on cooking masterclasses are led by Christian Le Squer, the celebrated three Michelin-starred chef of Le Cinq, who will guide both budding and experienced cooks to create beautifully presented, mouth-watering dishes. Both masterclasses start with a breakfast and end with an intimate lunch with the chef.

The January masterclass celebrates Le Squer's renowned signature dishes, including his famous Ham, Mushroom and Truffle Spaghetti or his exquisite Gratinated Onion.

The April masterclass focuses on Le Squer's celebrated dishes combining Breton and Parisian influences. Guests will learn how to perfect their culinary and plating skills, creating striking gourmet dishes that are bound to impress family and friends.

Wine Masterclasses

Oenophiles will have the unique opportunity to learn about some of the world's finest wines with Eric Beaumard, Director of Le Cinq Restaurant and Sommelier of the World silver medallist. At the end of both classes, guests will enjoy a cocktail with Beaumard – the perfect opportunity to converse further with one of the world's leading experts in the field.

The February masterclass focuses on wines from the Champagne region, carefully sourced from small to medium-sized producers. Beaumard sheds light on grape varieties and wine production in the region, teaching guests how to develop the palate to identify unique flavours.

The March masterclass takes guests to the heart of Burgundy, a region that is dear to Beaumard, sampling wines from both leading producers and small, family-run vineyards. Guests will learn about terroirs, grape varieties and aromas, looking at how to define flavour and structure.

Calendar:

Sunday, 8th January 2023 : 20 Years of Excellence: discover Christian Le Squer's signature dishes

: 20 Years of Excellence: discover Christian Le Squer's signature dishes Sunday, 5th February 2023– From independent producers to world renowned vineyards: immerse yourself in the Champagne region with Eric Beaumard

Sunday, 12th March 2023– Discover the extraordinary wines of Burgundy with Eric Beaumard

Sunday, 2nd April 2023– Delve into the three Michelin-starred cuisine of Christian Le Squer, crafting dishes that marry Breton and Parisian flavours

Available at a price of 1200 euros per person, cooking and wine masterclasses must be booked in advance via e-mail [email protected].

