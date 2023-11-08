Four Seasons Honours World Kindness Day with a Global Celebration of Art, Community and Acts of Love

To celebrate these acts of love and showcase the power of kindness, Four Seasons is collaborating with multi-hyphenate entertainer, storyteller and gender equality advocate Lilly Singh to inspire people around the world to join in a movement of positivity and kindness.

"At Four Seasons, kindness and empathy are deeply rooted in our history, creating a service culture that fosters authentic and caring interactions with our guests, residents and communities worldwide," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "Our World Kindness Day celebration is a natural extension of how we seek to leave a positive, enduring impact on our communities. This year and beyond, we are proud to share the benefits of kindness, art and creativity across our global portfolio of hotels and resorts."

Embracing Kindness Around the Globe

Grounded in the guiding principle of the Golden Rule, Four Seasons core values are at the heart of every interaction: from the acts of love delivered to guests – as showcased in the company's latest Based on a True Stay creative campaign – to the longstanding community and environmental work of Four Seasons for Good, the company's ESG program.

With a shared passion for the power of kindness, Four Seasons is collaborating with Lilly Singh to inspire kindness through her light-hearted warmth and humour. On November 13, people around the world are encouraged to follow along with Lilly as she joins forces with Four Seasons to celebrate kindness and inspire others to create their own moments of care, big or small. Follow along with the hashtag #FSCreateKindness.

Alongside Lilly, Four Seasons properties are activating in their communities through local volunteer efforts and community collaborations, together amplifying a global message to create and share kindness.

Spreading Kindness Through Art

To kick off the celebration, Lilly joined Four Seasons for an event on November 7 in advance of World Kindness Day at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. The event showcased the intersection of art and kindness and featured a commissioned artwork by Camilla Engström, best known for her whimsical artwork and Instagram famous dances of joy, and for her role as a beacon of positivity in her community.

Inspired by Camilla's interpretation of kindness, the piece will be auctioned in support of the International Child Art Foundation (ICAF), a Washington, DC-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that, for more than 25 years, has cultivated students' creativity through free school art programs and grows mutual empathy at the World Children's Festival held at The National Mall across the US Capitol.

Camilla is also creating five additional pieces inspired by true stories of acts of love and personalized care at Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world, which will come to life as animated works of art, bringing her unique interpretation of these narratives of kindness to social media audiences on @fourseasons Instagram in the weeks and months ahead.

"The Four Seasons experience that our guests know and love is one grounded in humanity, kindness and empathy," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "From property programming to dynamic collaborations with exceptional individuals such as Lilly Singh and Camilla Engström, we are engaging with new and existing audiences this World Kindness Day, inspiring our global community to create more kindness in the world."

From Maui to Marrakech and Beijing to Budapest: Four Seasons Celebrates World Kindness Day 2023

Four Seasons hotels and resorts worldwide are celebrating World Kindness Day throughout November and beyond with initiatives intended to foster additional spontaneous gestures of care that transcend far beyond the luxury hospitality experience, meaningfully connecting to their communities in a localized celebration of art and kindness.

Hawaii Collection

Building on the acclaimed "Artist Showcase" program which has been featured at Four Seasons Resort Maui for over 20 years, this fall, the new "Maui Artist in Residence" series extends kindness to Maui artisans who have been impacted by the recent wildfires. The series is dedicated to harnessing the healing power of art through fostering connection, contributions, and community engagement and will see several Maui artists pop-up at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Featured artists include Kari McCarthy, Scott Reither and Charlie Lyon, among others, who will receive complimentary accommodation at the resorts, providing each with the opportunity to create and showcase their art during their stay with Four Seasons.

Orlando

In support of Nemours Children's Hospital, Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort will deliver spoonfuls of kindness to staff, visitors, and patients through their Lickety Split gelato bike in the hospital's main lobby. Back at the Resort, guests will be invited to pen heartfelt messages to loved ones on postcards featuring designs of artist Dom Corona.

Bora Bora

This World Kindness Day, Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora will collect donations for "Caddy du Coeur", an organization that delivers food to local families in need. Shortly thereafter, an auction highlighting the works of local artists Alain Despert, Tahia Haring and Sadry Ghacir, among many other local art pieces, will be donated in support of the Terry Fox Foundation, a cause close to Four Seasons history of supporting cancer research.

Punta Mita

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita is curating a student artwork auction to benefit the local arts community in partnership with the Visual Arts department of the Puerto Vallarta campus of the Universidad de Guadalajara. Included in the auction is a painting from local artist Paulina Flores, with proceeds donated to the Cultural Center Rio Cuale, a local cultural arts organization whose facility's roof was damaged by Hurricane Lidia. Sister resort Naviva, Punta Mita, A Four Seasons Resort has commissioned a painting from celebrated local artist Brewster Brockmann, whose studio also sustained significant damage by Hurricane Lidia, and invited him to be the artist in residence for its Art & Nature programming.

Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has partnered with Spanish artist Eva Armisén for a joyful immersion in her internationally-renowned art. Through the end of November 2023, guests can enjoy a gallery of Armisén's heartwarming paintings in the Hotel, as well as ceramics arranged with flowers by world-leading flower artist Nicolai Bergmann and a special kids' room package. A portion of the collaboration's proceeds will be donated towards children's art initiatives locally.

Hangzhou

World Kindness Day at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake will be marked by a charity auction supporting the Hangzhou Carnation Autism School, showing care for children with autism. The paintings for auction have been created by local school children and will be on display in the Hotel lobby and public area.

Hampshire

To celebrate World Kindness Day, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire will join forces with six local artists who will visit the property to paint en plein air and create pieces to be exhibited across the estate. Simultaneously, coordinating with The Minster Gallery in nearby Winchester, the artists will establish a live workstation, creating pieces inspired by the theme of kindness.

Click here to see a full list of Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world that are creating kindness in their communities.

About Four Seasons for Good

Four Seasons is committed to building upon its strong history of supporting communities and the environment. Through its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, Four Seasons for Good, the company seeks to preserve and regenerate the beautiful places in which it operates, and leave a positive, enduring impact on its communities.

The Four Seasons for Good program is centered around two pillars: Planet (environmental impact) and People (social impact). Each pillar is supported by specific activities and objectives, with a close eye to how efforts will contribute to the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more information on Four Seasons for Good, click here.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 127 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

