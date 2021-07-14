Four Seasons Invites Travellers to Reconnect with the World: From Wanderlust to Wandermust

To find out where travellers must wander next, leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts polled its 1.1 million Instagram followers this spring to uncover the most popular travel motivators, must-visit destinations and bucket list experiences .

"After more than a year of paused travel, we are excited to see positive signs of recovery in many markets as we welcome more and more guests back to Four Seasons," says John Davison, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are seeing a steady increase in global bookings and occupancy, indicating that our guests are starting to put their travel dreams into action and returning to what they love doing most."

Davison continues, "More than a collection of beautiful hotels, resorts and residences, Four Seasons is a community of travellers. This love of travel and deep connection to the people and places around us is what inspires our properties worldwide to create exceptional experiences that remind us all of why we must wander."

"And whether you are embarking on your first trip in many months, exploring a destination closer to home, or visiting your local Four Seasons for a dining experience or spa treatment, there is something exceptional on offer for everyone, always with well-being top of mind through our global health and safety program, Lead With Care."

Four Seasons social media poll results revealed that:

When the ability to travel suddenly came to a halt, people began keeping track of destinations they are eager to explore but haven't yet visited. Keen to start crossing places off their "must-visit" list, 66% of respondents are looking to explore a new destination on their next trip.

of respondents are looking to explore a new destination on their next trip. Despite the many travel-worthy milestones that may have been spent in quarantine, 80% of respondents indicated that they are planning a trip for the simple love of travel, after year of not being able to do so. The remaining 20% categorise their next trip as an occasion to celebrate something special.

of respondents indicated that they are planning a trip for the simple love of travel, after year of not being able to do so. The remaining categorise their next trip as an occasion to celebrate something special. After a challenging period where stress and anxiety were all too common, travellers are rightfully looking to enjoy some downtime. 69% of respondents opted to "relax. Full stop." when given the option of relaxing or seeking adventure. Echoing this finding, 44% of respondents are also ready to unwind at the spa.

of respondents opted to "relax. Full stop." when given the option of relaxing or seeking adventure. Echoing this finding, of respondents are also ready to unwind at the spa. With varying comfort levels, the reality of jumping on the first flight out may not be an option for everyone. 33% of respondents plan to hit the open road, satisfying the need to get away without venturing too far. On the flip side, 67% of respondents are opting for long-haul destinations, which speaks to a desire to explore all that the world has to offer after border closures kept them home.

of respondents plan to hit the open road, satisfying the need to get away without venturing too far. On the flip side, of respondents are opting for long-haul destinations, which speaks to a desire to explore all that the world has to offer after border closures kept them home. Seeking out authentic cuisine and incredible dining experiences remains a key travel driver. Travellers are hungry to connect over great food and drink, with 56% of respondents eager for a getaway that is "all about the food".

Whatever the reason for travel or choice of destination, curated Four Seasons experiences offer something for everyone, for when the time is right. For a full list of wandermust-worthy ideas and inspiration, visit here.

Worth the Long-Haul

With more than 14 classified dive sites to pick from, both beginner and experienced divers visiting Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island can discover marine life like never before. Explore more best-kept secrets though the #FSWandermust: Hidden Gems Around the World Instagram Guide.

For more tailor-made African adventures, Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa enables travellers to enjoy the very best of the region.

A private island paradise in the heart of French Polynesia, Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora offers newly-enhanced overwater bungalow suites and beachfront villa estates. Days are filled with underwater adventure followed by serenity under the Tahitian night sky.

For the Love of Travel

For a toes-in-the-sand-style escape, Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii Collection has got it all. From romantic retreats to family getaways, enjoy hikes to hidden waterfalls, snorkel adventures in secluded coves or simply relax in the Hawaiian sun without a care in the world.

A serene retreat high above San Francisco's busy streets, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero offers unparalleled views and breath-taking panoramas of the city and the Bay, just steps from Union Square, the Ferry Building and Fisherman's Wharf. Another Four Seasons to explore in the Bay Area, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco offers elevated Californian cuisine at MKT Bar and access to the city's top health club.

If Los Angeles is calling, a stay at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel offers postcard-worthy views just steps from Rodeo Drive's designer shopping. Or settle in and unwind at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills and soak up the sun at the resort-style pool or discover a new level of wellness at the Spa or in-room.

Relaxation Station

A week at Camp Verano, a summer camp for adults at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, evokes joy, freedom and fun by combining adventure, physical activity and blissful relaxation.

The experts at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown have relaxation techniques down to a tee with the Resident Healers Program. Guests can book private sessions with seven different Healers for a stay dedicated to rejuvenating the mind, body and spirit.

Connect with Bahamian beauty in an enclave of remarkable seclusion. With a historic past, The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort Bahamas has been a playground for celebrities and discerning travellers and is set along an 8-kilometre (5-mile) stretch of natural, white-sand beach on Paradise Island. For even more inspiration, visit the #FSWandermust: Romantic Escapes Instagram Guide.

A Luxury Home Away from Home

After a stressful period, it is reassuring to know that safety and serenity can still be sought in equal measure at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll. The seven-bedroom private island offers limitless island living to just one group at a time tailored to each guest's every need.

Discover the Private Retreats collection at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies and find a place to call home for several days, weeks or months. There's no shortage of options as travellers can choose from nearly 50 Four Seasons residences, villas and estate homes.

If a family trip is on the books

Culinary Delights and Spa Highlights

Savour the very best of French haute cuisine while dining under starry skies at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris. Crafted by three Michelin-starred Chef Christian Le Squer and served by a personal butler, dinner on the famous Penthouse terrace offers sublime views of the Eiffel Tower.

Fall in love with Florie's, the only restaurant in the US in partnership with the chef behind the #1 World's Best Restaurant – Mauro Colagreco. The establishment at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach features live-fire cooking and earth-conscious offerings, all inspired by its worldly roots and coastal environment.

While visiting Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, enjoy a meal to remember from the Hotel's new Executive Chef Paolo Lavezzini. The Hotel can also arrange dinner on the Ponte Vecchio or in a palazzo where da Vinci is said to have painted the Mona Lisa, complete with a spectacular view of the Duomo.

For a spa-inspired getaway Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane offers the City Detox Experience. Enjoy the soothing thermal facilities including healing salt-wall sauna, a rejuvenating 90-minute treatment, and a virtual consultation with the Hotel's Spa Director.

Relax with the Connect with Nature Greenhouse Massage at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. Following a guided walk through the enchanting greenhouse and meditation garden, enjoy a warm foot-soak, sound therapy treatment, and customised botanical massage.

Explore and Discover

Discover the rare desert and sea sanctuary of Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh and take advantage of Egypt's diving capital on the Red Sea and explore clear waters, reefs and shipwrecks. Or, relive Egypt's 7000-year-old history with Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza and enjoy a majestic dining experience at the legendary Pyramids, one of the seven wonders of the world.

Keen to see the stunning Atlantic coastline, rugged mountain ranges, and quaint seaside towns of New England? Explore Boston and enjoy a stay at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston with the Hotel's Seasons in the Town & Country offer. A second luxury stay in "America's Walking City" is on offer at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, located alongside the Victorian brownstone homes of the Back Bay neighbourhood, with top attractions just steps away.

If a resort getaway is calling, wake up to crystalline blue water, take a jungle walk, or simply relax at a private pool overlooking paradise at one of 11 resorts that make up the Four Seasons Resorts of Asia Collection.

A historical landmark redefining elegance, the new Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is the perfect setting from which to explore the Spanish capital, offering rooftop dining by Spanish celebrity chef Dani García, a four-level spa and a sun-splashed pool terrace.



