Four Seasons Knows What Guests Want: Trip Planning in the Palm of Their Hand

Every moment of a Four Seasons stay can now be seamlessly curated in one place from start to finish using the Four Seasons App, from ordering an in-room meal to requesting a morning newspaper, reserving a spa treatment, booking once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the world's most captivating locales , arranging transport or securing a hard-to-come-by dinner reservation. All while in contact with a concierge on-call. A new elegant and modern App layout also makes arranging activities (on-or-off-property) simple and intuitive, with scheduled items conveniently displayed on the in-App itinerary.

"We know from guest feedback that now, more than ever, the luxury traveller is looking for digital tools that can make their lives easier," says Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations. "This is why we are choosing to invest in thoughtful technology where it matters most to our guests, using an intuitive and relevant mobile-first approach."

The App design refresh also includes increased integration with Four Seasons Chat. The company's best-in-class industry leading Chat offering is available on nine platforms globally, including the Four Seasons App, and enables guests to communicate in real-time with property teams in 100+ languages before, during and after their stay. Using Chat alongside trip planning means guests can connect with Four Seasons at any time, for any need while making travel arrangements. Instant translation and best-in-class global response times give travellers the peace of mind that no matter how they choose to travel, planning is made easy with legendary Four Seasons service at their fingertips.

Clerc continues, "Since 2018, our guests have exchanged more than 5.7 million messages using Four Seasons Chat, 1.3 million of which were sent via the Four Seasons App. This is why we've made it a priority to constantly evolve our digital service offering at Four Seasons and further integrate digital solutions that drive personalisation to set us apart and ultimately enhance the guest experience."

Four Seasons trip planning is currently available at Four Seasons properties worldwide and on fourseasons.com.

About the Four Seasons App

The Four Seasons App connects anyone, anywhere with every Four Seasons hotel in destinations all over the world, simply by downloading from Google Play or the Apple iTunes Store to any mobile device. Functions and features include the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, restaurant and spa reservations, tee times and much more. Wait-free check-in and check-out is also offered, while Four Seasons Chat integration offers instant translation of 100+ languages and industry-leading response times. In 2018, the Four Seasons App was awarded the Hotel Visionary Award from Hospitality Technology and is regarded as best in class in the industry.

About Four Seasons Chat

Since launching Four Seasons Chat in October 2017, guests can send and receive instant messages with property teams before, throughout and after their stay via multiple channels. In addition to WhatsApp, guests can use the Four Seasons App, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, KakaoTalk, LINE, Apple Business Chat and SMS, with Web chat on fourseasons.com in pilot phase (with roll-out across the portfolio in 2019), offering a choice of nine channels. Four Seasons Chat is currently available in 115 Four Seasons hotels and resorts, 27 residences and the Four Seasons Private Jet.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 115 hotels and resorts and 43 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

