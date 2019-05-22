Four Seasons Redefines Los Cabos with the Debut of Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains on the East Cape of the Baja California Peninsula, the 1,000-acre (405 hectare) resort community of Costa Palmas stretches along two miles (3.2 kilometres) of swimmable white sand beach on the shores of the Sea of Cortez. Once a haven of adventure and escape for Hollywood celebrities and Texas fishermen arriving by small plane or chartered boat in the 1950s, the vast landscape of the East Cape has remained virtually untouched, until now.

"We are truly breaking new ground here, being part of this community that, while only 45-minutes from Los Cabos International Airport, presents an undiscovered paradise like no other on the Baja Peninsula," says Vince Parrotta, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations – Americas West.

Ideal for guests of all ages who seek spirited adventure and impeccable service, the idyllic respite unveils a new dimension of innovative design and desert-meets-sea luxury. The extensive grounds will offer five dining options, 18 acres (7 hectares) of organic farm and orchards; a Spa and Wellness Centre with 10 stand-alone treatment rooms with 2 couples suites; four expansive pools; a Robert Trent Jones II 18-hole golf course; unique event space; a Sports Complex that includes tennis, volleyball, and basketball in addition to cutting-edge fitness facilities; and a well-stocked Teen Centre and Kids for All Seasons program. Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is also the first-ever Four Seasons with a private marina, making sunset sails or sport fishing expeditions effortlessly accessible.

"Costa Palmas and now Four Seasons Resort truly introduce a new way to experience Cabo. Our vision from the outset was to create a fresh and mindfully planned community in the natural beauty of the East Cape for those of all ages who appreciate a natural setting, a refined approach to design, a spirited sense of adventure and of course, impeccable service," adds Jason Grosfeld, Chairman and CEO of Irongate (Costa Palmas developer). "We hope that families, friends and couples alike will make Four Seasons Resort or Private Residences their place to reconnect, revitalize and revisit year after year."

Unparalleled Accommodations

The contemporary design from Guerin Glass Architects seamlessly integrates indoor-outdoor living throughout the Resort's 141 guest rooms, including 23 suites, all with views of the Sea of Cortez and private terraces. Native landscaping and layers of texture – metal, wood, glass, plaster and stone – contrast with vibrant Local art to create an elemental luxury that feels warm and modern. Airy interiors include sunlit bathrooms, each also touting sea views and free-standing oversized bathtubs. First floor rooms and suites are outfitted with outdoor showers and private plunge pools.

Four Seasons Private Residences will also soon be available for short term vacation stays.

World-Class Dining

Dining and drinking experiences at Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas are highlighted by the first Latin American outpost of Chef Costas Spiliadis' famed Mediterranean seafood empire, estiatorio Milos. A phenomenal culinary concept with restaurants in Montreal, New York, Athens, Las Vegas, Miami and London, estiatorio Milos will offer its classic menu and market-style seafood selection, while also embracing Mexico's copious natural resources.

The Resort's culinary team will be led by rising-star Chef Tonatiuh Cuevas, who most recently introduced the celebrated Nayarit-inspired restaurant Zanaya at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City. Each of the Resort's additional dining options deliver an authentic epicurean journey into Mexico's bountiful land and seascapes, including Casa de Brasa, a Baja-inspired brasserie; El Puesto, for sea-to-table ceviches, tiraditos and crudo; The Cove, an al fresco bar and grill; and Ginger's, an all-day eclectic café. An extensive collection of local tequilas and mezcals complement the food and beverage program, as well as an impressive list of Greek, French and regional wines from Baja Mexico – the oldest wine-producing nation in the Americas.

Introducing the East Cape

Upon landing at the Los Cabos International Airport, the Cabo crowds typically turn right, heading to the tourist corridor. Guests of Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas will turn left, embarking on a 45-minute drive through wide-open desert and sky before reaching the private and exclusive East Cape of the Baja Peninsula.

A hidden gem of Mexico, the East Cape sits along the Sea of Cortez, a UNESCO Marine Heritage site termed "the aquarium of the world" by famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau for its population of nearly 900 species of fish and plant life. Also known as the Gulf of California, the Sea of Cortez provides a wealth of inspiration to chefs and sport fisherman alike. Its calm, warm waters are also ideal for pleasure craft, diving, snorkelling, water sports and swimming.

The region also offers endless opportunities for land adventure, from desert ATV adventures, hiking, biking and horseback riding to exploring waterfalls and hot springs – all within minutes of the Resort. With fresh water coming off the mountains throughout the year, the East Cape also provides ideal conditions for organic farming.

"We are fully prepared that this part of Cabo is about to become the worst best-kept secret in the world," says the Resort's General Manager Borja Manchado. "Once our guests get a taste of the lifestyle here, I'm quite sure they will begin planning their next visit even before the first one is over."

Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is owned and developed by Irongate, and includes an exclusive waterfront community of private villas and the members-only Costa Palmas Marina and Yacht Club.

Experience Four Seasons This Holiday Season: Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is now confirming reservations beginning November 1, 2019 and throughout the holiday period, as well as in early 2020. Several attractive offers and packages are available for booking online or by calling 1 800 819 5053.

