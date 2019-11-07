Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora Debuts New And Enhanced Overwater Bungalow Suites

Further solidifying itself as one of the world's best luxury resorts and addressing the demand for more top overwater accommodations, the Resort has added eight new overwater bungalow suites. Six of these 1,120 square-foot suites feature 11 x 8 foot infinity-edge plunge pools set on a private deck over the turquoise lagoon. Additionally, six plunge pools were added to existing overwater bungalow suites, bringing the total number of overwater accommodations with pools to 27, and the total overwater room count to 108. Designed by BAMO , each of the one and two-bedroom overwater bungalow suites have been refreshed, reflecting a more contemporary Polynesian feel, complete with new furniture, fixtures, lighting, and technology including 55" Chromecast-enabled televisions. Additionally, solar panels have been installed on each bungalow's thatched roof, providing a natural and sustainable power source for heating water. These accommodations will also showcase bath amenities by Panpuri , the 100% natural and organic wellness lifestyle brand from Thailand.

Meaning "dream" in Polynesian, MoeMoea is the new 3,550 square-foot shopping experience by Maris Collective, which combines the best of resort wear, casual and active apparel, accessories, women's luxe apparel, swimwear and more. The store features known brands Camilla, Missoni, Onia, Solid & Striped, Vilebrequin and Zimmermann; while also showcasing boutique brands such as Adriana Iglesias, Benson and Swims, B+S Caftans, March 11 and Su Paris. Designed by renowned architect Pierre-Jean Picart and Maris Collective, MoeMoea was curated to live cohesively within the Resort and the Island. Each design element, from wall coverings to finishes, has natural elements while expressing its own voice and making a statement. Signature design features include the Seychelles Coco Chandelier by Palecek, Nina Campbell's Les Rives-Collioure wallpaper and Udaipur's Grisalle mural by Ananbo. Set over the water of one of the Resort's turquoise lagoons, and adjacent to a sandy beach, MoeMoea is centrally located between the lobby, restaurants and spa. Created with the intent of keeping an indoor/outdoor feel in line with the Resort as a whole, MoeMoea also features unique elements, such as the ability to swim up to the boutique directly from the lagoon, using stairs that lead from the water to the store.

"As one of the world's most celebrated resorts, we are thrilled to showcase our new and enhanced overwater bungalow suites, as well as MoeMoea," said Diego Stembert, general manager of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. "We believe that life is better over water, and now our overwater experience is better than ever."

In celebration, the Resort is offering the Inclusive Plunge Pool Suite Package, which includes a complimentary fourth night; daily breakfast, lunch and dinner; and shared airport transfers. The Resort is also offering Night Free packages, which include accommodations in an overwater bungalow suite or beachfront villa estate and daily breakfast buffet. For more information, please visit online, call (888) 521-6648 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS.)

NOTE TO EDITORS: PRESS KITS AND IMAGES AVAILABLE

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

