Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach Installs Power Knot Food Waste Biodigester

FREEMONT, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has successfully installed an LFC-200 biodigester at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. The LFC-200 biodigester is capable of digesting up to 600 kilograms of food waste per day.

The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is a luxury beachfront hotel that offers 237 rooms and 11 restaurants. Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has multiple sustainability initiatives in place which include waste reduction and sustainable food and beverage programs. As part of these initiatives, the engineering and EHS team sought to find a solution to diverting food waste from the landfill and ocean. The hotel tested multiple biodigesters and found the LFC biodigester from Power Knot as the best in class solution.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

"The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach chose the LFC biodigester as their organic waste management due to the low operating costs and superior product quality," said Shakeel Khaleel, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing at Power Knot Middle East. "The LFC biodigester has not only helped Four Seasons meet their sustainability goals, but has also dramatically reduced waste management costs."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

