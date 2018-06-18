Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Announces Chef Fest 2018

"Chef Fest is such an amazing week of partnerships and sharing here at Hualalai, where our guests and club members are able to experience the flavors, talents and fun personalities of our gifted guest chefs and passionate stewards of wine and spirits," says Colin Clark, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. "The energy and excitement is in the air, and these events are truly some of the most fun, intimate and indulgent experiences available anywhere – only matched by the setting and aloha of Hualâlai."



The Chef Fest 2018 schedule of events includes four days of various culinary events with a coffee talk with the chefs, Patron lounge and mixology demonstrations, interactive cooking classes, specialty wine tastings, beach cookout, and gala dinner.

Executive Chef of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Thomas Bellec, 19-year Four Seasons veteran, welcomes an impressive lineup of award-winning celebrity guest chefs, including:

Hugh Acheson (Chef/Owner of 5&10, The National, Empire Sate South, Spiller Park Coffee, First & Third Hot Dog and Sausage Shack, Archie's - Atlanta)

Michael Cimarusti (Chef/Owner of Providence, Connie and Ted's, Best Girl - Los Angeles)

Craig Dryhurst (Executive Chef of Four Seasons Resort Maui)

Chris Ford (Executive Pastry Chef of Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel)

Kalani Garcia (Executive Pastry Chef of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai)

Charles Phan (Chef/Owner of The Slanted Door, Out the Door, OTD, Hard Water - San Francisco, Rice & Bones – Oakland)

Jason McLeod (Chef/Partner of Born & Raised, Ironside Fish & Oyster, Soda & Swine, Craft & Commerce, Underbelly, Neighborhood, Polite Provisions, False Idol, Noble Experiment, El Dorado - San Diego)

Andy Ricker (Chef/Owner of Pok Pok, Pok Pok NW, Pok Pok Noi, Pok Pok Wing, Whiskey Soda Lounge - Portland, Pok Pok - New York)

Brooke Williamson (Chef/Owner of Hudson House, The Tripel, Play Provisions, Da Kikokiko, Small Batch - Los Angeles)

The Taste of Chef Fest package includes ocean view accommodations and a Resort credit of USD 150 per night which guests may apply towards any Chef Fest event. The Taste of Chef Fest package is available between September 16 – 22, 2018, with a three minimum stay.

Chef Fest 2018 sponsors includes Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Louis Roederer, Patron, HILuxury, United, All-Clad, Bragard. To view the full schedule of events or for more information on Chef Fest, please visit http://www.fourseasons.com/hualalai/dining/chef_fest/. For reservations or tickets, please call (808)325-8000.

