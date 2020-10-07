Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Announces Resort-Wide Renovation

The Hualalai Resort is rooted in Hawaiian culture and strives to connect its guests with the island through every touchpoint and experience. The current architecture reflects this ode to Hawaiiana, and the new enhancements maintain this important connection. The Resort has tapped internationally-renown design firm BAMO to bring the vision of this renovation to life. BAMO is known for its luxury approach, elegant space planning and functional design, with award-winning projects across the world.

"We are extraordinarily proud of the experience we provide our guests at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, and are thrilled to enhance their visit through this comprehensive renovation," states Sebastian Hinsch, Resort Manager of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. "As we look to the future of Hualalai, we are excited to introduce these new amenities and features while continuing to provide the personalized service and genuine aloha spirit for which we are so well known."

All rooms and suites in the Resort will be extensively renovated with updated finishes and furnishings. A new bungalow consisting of six oceanfront guest rooms including a suite with a private pool will be constructed adjacent to Kumukea Beach on the Resort's northern edge, providing spectacular views from its ocean front location.

The top three villas at the Resort — Hawaii Loa, Makaloa and Ho'onanea — will each be expanded to add a second story and unique design elements. With the transformation of these villas, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai will define a new level of luxury, hosting the largest and most luxurious villa room product in Hawaii.

Amenities across the property will be updated. King's Pond, Hualalai's 1.8 million-gallon swimmable aquarium, will receive a dramatic update with the addition of a new elevated swimming pool, lounge deck, and Marine Activity Center. Seashell Pool, the Resort's family-friendly pool, will receive new tiling and finishes to complement the updated poolside furniture and umbrellas added in 2019. A dedicated Culinary Academy will also be added upstairs of ULU Ocean Grill + Sushi Lounge, hosting a plethora of interactive culinary experiences and guest chefs.

The entire golf experience is also receiving considerable attention. Hualalai recently announced a new addition to its award-winning golf program, the Hualalai Golf Hale. This 3,000 square-foot (275 square metre) instruction and practice facility will be the ultimate destination for golf enthusiasts of all ages. In addition to exclusive programming to improve the golf game with state-of-the-art technology and expert instruction, the facility doubles as an entertainment venue with a multitude of games, audio-visual flexibility, and food and beverage opportunities-- perfect for family and group events, indoors and out. Additionally, the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course is undergoing a transformation with the reshaping of greens and bunkers and a conversion to Platinum Paspalum turf, which will transform both the playability and appearance with its luxurious feel and rich emerald aesthetic.

Due to the evolving travel guidelines from the State of Hawaii and in a concerted effort to complete the Resort-wide renovation as efficiently as possible, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is currently closed. The Resort is accepting reservations starting December 1, 2020. As Hualalai collectively responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares for re-opening, the Resort continues to ensure that guest, resident, and employee health and safety remains the top priority. Four Seasons is proud to introduce Lead With Care, an enhanced global health and safety program, which is being implemented at Four Seasons properties worldwide. Combining public health expertise with access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other. For more information on Lead With Care, please visit the press release here.

For more information on Four Seasons Resort Hualalai or to make a reservation for December 1, 2020 onward, please visit www.fourseasons.com/hualalai or call (808) 325-8000.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Hualalai