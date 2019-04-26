Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Introduces Exclusive Pond-To-Table Hualalai Seafood Experience

The Hualalai Seafood Experience starts with a visit to Punawai Pond, inspired by ancient Hawaiian fishing ponds, and located adjacent to the Resort's golf course. Led by a marine naturalist, guests will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the pond and learn about how oysters are thriving within it. A pond-side oyster and champagne tasting completes the visit to the picturesque, sustainable pond. Guests will then head to the Resort's Herb Garden, where a Resort chef will share the inter-workings of the shrimp pens and invite guests to catch their own shrimp.

To end the day, a five-course dinner is created for the guests based on their personal preferences at an ocean-front, sunset location at 'ULU Ocean Grill + Sushi Lounge. The dinner will showcase Hualalai oysters and shrimp, as well as other local produce and seafood.

The Hualalai Seafood Experience can be booked on Friday or Saturdays through the concierge with 72 hour notice. The experience costs USD 385++ per person for 2 to 6 people. For more information or to book please visit www.fourseasons.com/hualalai or call (808)325-8000.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Hualalai