Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Launches "Only at Hualalai" Exclusive Experience with Master Blacksmith Neil Kamimura

Guests of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai are invited to book a private experience with Kamimura, including a full day with him at his shop learning about the trade, Kamimura's inspirational background and distinctive techniques. After an initial consultation, guests will journey to a secluded coffee farm on the hills of Hualalai where Neil Kamimura forges his state-of-the-art specialty knives. Guests will assist Neil in creating a unique, personalized knife: forging, pounding, and adding a custom handle to complete the one-of-a-kind chef's knife to use, or to treasure as a piece of art. The day includes a bento lunch by Kamimura's wife, a gourmet chef by trade, featuring local ingredients and dishes. Upon returning to the Resort, guests will be presented with the finished product and take a knife skills class with one of Hualalai's expert chefs.

Neil Kamimura is a third generation blacksmith from Hilo, honoring the ancient craft passed down to him by his great grandfather. An electrician by trade, Kamimura turned to blacksmithing after the passing of his mother provided a refreshed inspiration to get back to his roots. Kamimura's signature style utilizes recycled metals from old cars and machinery for the blade, and unique natural elements including petrified wood, bone, and semi-precious stones for the handle. His knifes are distinctly unique, integrating various techniques to create patterns and colors within the metal.

For Neil Kamimura, the making of a knife extends far beyond just the physical work. "Knifemaking is my passion, my therapy, and my life. I pour everything into my knives, they represent my home of Hawaii, my culture and the people who surround me."

Kamimura's blacksmith shop is located at an old coffee farm on the slopes of Hualalai mountain in Kona's famed Holualoa coffee district. Acres of farmland and unobstructed views of the ocean serve as the picturesque backdrop for Kamimura's work.

The Neil Kamimura Experience is USD 12,000, excluding accommodations. For more information on this experience or to make a reservation, please visit www.fourseasons.com/hualalai or call (808) 325-8000.

