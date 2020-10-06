Four Seasons Resort Maui Set to Welcome Visitors Back on November 20, 2020

"There's no question that, right now, our guests' and employees' biggest concern is safety. So we focused efforts on reimagining safer travel that will both help protect our guests and, ultimately, our employees as well," says General Manager Marc Bromley. "Our guests will enjoy the resort with the assurance that Four Seasons Maui has gone above and beyond."

Below are the Resort's five Safe on Maui innovations:

24/7 Onsite Medical Care – From injury to illness to wellness, guests seeking medical attention will have on-the-spot access to an around-the-clock team of medical professionals led by Dr. Reza Danesh , MD, founder of MODO Mobile Doctor. A board certified emergency physician who trained at UCLA and was attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Danesh and his team are equipped to administer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests guaranteeing results in 15 minutes, PCR tests upon departure, and all basic urgent care medical services. PS at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – The Resort, along with the other Four Seasons Resorts in Hawaii , is pleased to collaborate with PS, a private airport experience for commercial flights at LAX. Located separately at the private terminal, PS provides private suites with amenities, dedicated TSA and customs clearance, luxury car service to the aircraft, and "back door" access to the aircraft avoiding the public LAX terminal entirely. Four Seasons Resort Maui includes this one-way service for guests of the Resort's top 21 "Complete Suites." Virtual Classroom – Supervised by friendly counselors, the Resort's complimentary Virtual Classroom allows children to focus on schoolwork while parents enjoy the Resort's amenities. Creative breaks feature various characters from the resort such as a lei maker, hula dancer or pastry chef so the Virtual Classroom is as fun as it educational. Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing Resources – The state of Hawaii has instituted additional safeguards for travelers, including requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure of the traveler's final leg to Hawaii in order to avoid quarantine. The Resort also requires guests to present proof of a negative result upon arrival, and so to guarantee accessible pre-travel tests has identified labs with convenient testing options, nationwide. Travelers can find the latest State of Hawaii guidelines, which continue to evolve, here. In-Room Air Purification – Guests will sleep easy as the resort has equipped every room and suite with individual air purification units. The best-in-class air purifier cleans the entire room every 30 minutes, and the HEPA filter device addresses major concerns.

The above innovations will follow Lead with Care protocols, the enhanced global health and safety program, which is being implemented at Four Seasons properties worldwide. Combining public health expertise with access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other. Through work with leading experts, Four Seasons is leveraging world-class medical expertise to focus on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety, and employee training.

For reservations, call the Resort at (808) 874-8000 or reserve accommodations online.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between

