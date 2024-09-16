Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Festive Season Activations to Celebrate the Most Magical Time of Year

Celebrate the holiday season at Four Seasons Orlando. Delight in the waterpark, new speakeasy, roller rink, and more. Post this

Playful Days in the Sunshine, Relaxing Nights with Fireworks Views

Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers something for everyone during the holiday season. Families can enjoy the sunshine at the heated five-acre Explorer Island water park, with the ultimate lazy river, two water slides, an interactive splash zone, family pool featuring weekly holiday Dive-In movies, and more. The Holly Jolly Poolside Cabana, available by reservation for added festive fun, is decorated with pink flamingos in Santa hats, candy canes, holly, and other Instagram-worthy touches. Adults can enjoy peace and serenity at the Resort's lakeside infinity-edge Oasis Pool, for adults 21 and older, offering a calm setting with attentive guest service. Come nighttime, guests can savor decadent dinners at Capa or Ravello, and live music on select nights at The Lobby Bar and Capa Bar. Guests of Four Seasons Orlando can view the nightly fireworks at Walt Disney World Resort from the Capa terrace, or from the comfort of Park View guestroom and suite terraces.

Festive Fun

From Dec. 20, 2024 through Jan. 4, 2025, Kids For All Seasons, the complimentary all day offering, offers special holiday theme activities. "Christmas Carol-oke" karaoke competitions, gingerbread house decorating, "reindeer games," play time, holiday movie trivia, sleigh ride bounce house, sugar plum tea party, glow golf, and much more will be offered to entertain and delight. On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by for cookies and special photos. Poolside peppermint hot cocoa and S'mores stations will be offered on select days, as will holiday favourite movies playing on the Explorer Pool's big screen, including Elf, The Grinch, The Polar Express, and more.

Epilogue Speakeasy

A new offering for adults only, Four Seasons Resort Orlando has unveiled Epilogue speakeasy. Often marking the end of a book, or in this case, providing a moment to reflect and celebrate the day gone by, Epilogue will have a library theme, with an homage to Florida. The intimate space is designed in the style of Florida mid-century modern, with an Art Deco flair. Guests can experience custom cocktails crafted by the resort's talented mixologists to evoke Florida's lush vegetation and citrus heritage. Innovative, artfully presented cocktails crafted by talented mixologists provide the perfect way to wind down after a fun-filled day at Explorer Island. Several cocktails feature local ingredients, complemented by gourmet house-made bar snacks. Adults can savor this exclusive nighttime experience, offered on select Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, with seatings at 6:00 and 8:00 pm.

Retro Roller-Skating Rink

Roll into the fun with Four Seasons Resort Orlando, as the Resort introduces a Retro Roller-Skating Rink pop up in the Resort's Palm Ballroom. The festive full-size rink will feature a disco ball and lights, with DJ entertainment on select nights. Skate rentals will be available for guests to glide around the rink, and retro rink foods will be offered for purchase, including upscale concession-style delights like delicious slushies, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, holiday microbrews, and more. Offered each evening December 21 through 31, 2024, the retro rink is exclusively available to registered overnight Resort guests.

Holiday Dining Offerings

Four Seasons Orlando offers six restaurants, including the Michelin Star Capa Steakhouse and the Michelin Recommended Ravello Restaurant. Indulge in holiday dining experiences, with options including a Christmas Day buffet at Ravello and a la carte dinner at Capa Steakhouse. New Year's Eve celebrations include a buffet dinner at Ravello and a prix-fixe menu at Capa Steakhouse, followed by festivities including a family party in the ballroom and a midnight toast at The Lobby Bar.

At Ravello restaurant, guests love the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & His Pals, a scrumptious buffet offered on Thursdays and Saturdays. The always-entertaining breakfast includes complimentary digital downloads of photos with the beloved Disney characters.

Additionally, Ravello has a new "Pasta & Play" offering, typically on weekend nights. After families enjoy mealtime together, kids are whisked away by Kids For All Seasons attendants for games and fun on a nearby event lawn, while parents savor a few extra moments (and sips) together. Guests can inquire about Pasta & Play's availability when making a dining reservation.

Holiday Bliss at The Spa

The 18-treatment room Spa is a true sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Special seasonal treatments like the "Winter's Wonder Facial" and "Bowls Will Be Singing" Vibrational Sound Therapy are perfect for holiday rejuvenation. Guests can also experience holiday hair treatments and styles from Master Stylist Alejandra Bell, and age-defying facial radiance treatments such as the new Collagen Contour Facial. For tension relief, The Spa also offers CBD enhancements with massage treatments.

Trunk Shows & Gifting at Wardrobe and Fable Boutiques

The Resort's boutiques, Wardrobe and Fable, carry an assortment of fashion designers from Anya Hindmarch to Zimmermann, and offer a selection of apparel, accessories and gifts for all ages. Missoni, Gucci, Cartier, and Love Shack Fancy are some of the featured designers. On select dates from Dec. 20 through Jan. 5, Wardrobe will host designer trunk shows. Every Friday from 3pm to 4pm, guests can "Sip & Shop" with complimentary sparkling wine as they peruse the fabulous displays.

Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks

Guests can explore festive events at all four Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks, including "Disney Jollywood Nights" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and seasonal favorites at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The resort's Disney Planning Center provides helpful, personalized assistance with Disney ticket purchases, Disney dining reservations, and more. Four Seasons guests have access to Early Theme Park Entry, with the ability to enter the park of their choice 30 minutes earlier, and the Resort offers convenient, complimentary luxury motor coach transportation.

Reservations

Now's the time to plan your winter getaway and make your holiday season one to remember. Visit www.fourseasons.com/orlando or call 1-800-267-3046.

