Four Seasons Resort Orlando Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Year-long Special Offers and Activations

Starry Night Celebration

Mark the calendar for Aug. 10, 2024, an incredible night for resort guests who have purchased advance tickets to revel in the 10th anniversary fun at a Starry Night Celebration at Capa Steakhouse, the Resort's rooftop Michelin Star rated restaurant. Capa, on the 17th floor, was recently recognized with a Michelin star for the third consecutive year. The fanfare at this private event will include multiple carving stations; a raw bar; paella; numerous Spanish tapas including pan con tomate, datiles and patatas bravas; and more, plus signature cocktails such as the Capa GinTonic and select Spanish wines. Featuring live entertainment including musicians, dancers and more, the event will conclude with scrumptious desserts by Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber, and fireworks viewing.

"Epilogue" Speakeasy

A new offering for adults only, Four Seasons Resort Orlando unveils its new speakeasy, Epilogue. Often marking the end of a book, or in this case, providing a moment to reflect and celebrate the day gone by, Epilogue will have a subtle library theme, with an homage to Florida. A destination where history, elegance and innovation merge, the speakeasy will exude a rich, cosy ambiance that beckons guests to unwind and savour the moment. The intimate space is designed in the style of Florida mid-century modern, with an Art-Deco flair. Guests will be invited to embark on a unique journey through the Sunshine State's storied past, as each custom cocktail is crafted to evoke Florida, with its lush vegetation and citrus heritage.

Innovative, artfully presented cocktails crafted by talented mixologists provide the perfect way to wind down after a fun-filled day at Explorer Island. Several cocktails will feature local ingredients, and gourmet house-made bar snacks will be provided. While adults have long enjoyed the serene adult only Oasis pool during the day, and the dining experience at Capa, they now can enjoy an exclusive adult experience at nighttime. Stay tuned to the Resort's Instagram channel for updates on this exciting new chapter, anticipated to begin in early September, offered on select Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, with 6:00 and 8:00pm seatings.

Special Artist Spotlight

Four Seasons Resort Orlando announces the return of an artist spotlight with Disney Fine Artist Dom Corona. Guests can experience the magic of Corona's artistry through a series of custom paintings created especially for the Resort's 10-year anniversary. Bringing together the world of luxury hospitality and Disney-inspired fine art, the new paintings will be showcased throughout the Resort's main lobby and halls. Select artwork will have the option to become "animated" when viewed through Corona's custom Instagram filter, an entertaining experience for guests.

A "Spooktacular" End-of-Summer/Fall

Come August, Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort is back, and Four Seasons Resort Orlando is excited to welcome guests who are ready to revel in spooktacular fun. Guests can also participate in Magical Makeovers at the Salon with Halloween-inspired makeup. Families can also pre-order a Halloween-theme play tent, to be set up in-room ready to delight little guests upon arrival and can also enjoy in-room fall treats such as candied apples, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, and more.

Guests staying at the Resort throughout October can enjoy discovering several "candy stops" around the Resort. The Resort's Kids For All Seasons team will offer a fun Candy Spot Map and will also orchestrate entertaining costume parades around the grounds.

Retro Rink, December 21-31

Over the festive season, Four Seasons Resort Orlando is ready to dazzle resort guests with a Retro Roller-Skating Rink. At the centre of the fun will be a full-size roller skating rink, set up in the Resort's Palm Ballroom. The festive rink will have a disco ball and lights, DJ entertainment on select nights, and skate rentals will be available. Retro rink foods will be offered for purchase including upscale concession-style delights: delicious slushies, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, holiday microbrews, and more. Roll on into the fun beginning December 21 through 31, 2024, for registered overnight resort guests only.

Poolside Treats

The Resort's beloved lobby-level cafe, Lickety Split, known for its delicious gelato flavours and exceptional coffee brews, is coming poolside. Guests can enjoy a pop-up version of Lickety Split, "Lickety Split Lakeside," offered on select dates from mid-February through April 20, 2025, near the Explorer Pool. This "Lickety on the Lake" setting will include an array of complimentary gelato flavours, complimentary iced coffees and mini mocha shakes, served for guests to enjoy while relaxing poolside with the scenic lake views. For guests who crave a larger serving of Chef Saber's gelato, full-size options will be available for purchase, as will boba tea, lemonade, milkshakes and more.

Spectacular Spring Break and Summer Activities

Kids love the Resort's lazy river, two water slides, splash zones and zero-entry family pool. To kick off the weekends, a Cove Party at the lazy river's cove area will be offered from 2:00 to5:00pm every Friday during the spring break and summer holiday weekends, where guests can mix and mingle and enjoy complimentary Sno-Cones, tropical drinks, snacks, and lawn and poolside games. Additionally, every Thursday through Saturday night during spring break dates, the Lazy River will turn into a Glow Party, with music and glow-in-the-dark inner tubes, beach balls, and more. Additional Cove and Glow Parties will be planned throughout the summer, when guests love to maximize their time splashing at the Explorer Island waterpark and unwinding poolside at the Oasis Pool.

Who Wants to Go to Four Seasons Orlando?

Now's the time to say "Meee!" and reserve a stay to experience the #FSOrlando10 celebration. Through September 30, 2024, the Resort's Fourth Night Free Offer provides a complimentary fourth night. Additionally, the Resort's Advance Purchase Offer enables guests who book at least 21 days in advance and fully pre-pay their reservation a savings of up to 20 percent. For more information and offers, visit the website or call 1-800-267-3046.

