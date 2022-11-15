Four Seasons Resort Orlando Offers Elevated Meeting & Incentive Travel Experiences Beyond the Boardroom

Conference attendees can enjoy innovative team building activities, exceptional banquet offerings, Disney connectivity and more

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort provides opportunities for meetings and incentive group guests to connect like never before. Situated on 26 sprawling acres, the Resort includes over 66,500 square-feet of stunning indoor and outdoor event space. With event lawns, an exclusive golf club, a water park with a lazy river, sport courts and more, bringing team building beyond the boardroom to recharge and delight attendees is as easy as it is fun and memorable.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers elevated meeting and incentive travel experiences beyond the boardroom Tweet this Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort is nestled within sprawling 26 acres in a secluded, lakeside setting. Conference attendees can enjoy unique team building activities such as obstacle courses throughout the resort’s private five-acre water park. Relay races, golf tournaments, 5K runs and more are available at the Tom Fazio-designed championship course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando. The resort's expert recreation team coordinates innovative and creative activities with meeting planners to provide a remarkable group experience. Conferences are further enhanced by the resort’s extraordinary banquets operation and elevated cuisine crafted by Banquet Chef Addnan Ibrahim. Four Seasons Resort Orlando features over 66,500 square-feet of stunning indoor and outdoor event space including two light-filled ballrooms, numerous breakout rooms, and pristine lakeside lawns. Capa Steakhouse, the resort's Michelin-starred signature restaurant, features dazzling views of the nightly Disney fireworks from two rooftop terraces. Explorer Island water park features five acres of poolside entertainment for leisure and incentive guests, as well as offering unique event space opportunities. Cooking competitions and culinary classes with the resort's award-winning chefs are offered at the Ravello Demonstration Kitchen. Incorporate wellness into the meeting day with group yoga or fitness classes, group “sound baths” utilizing vibrational sound immersion, meditation sessions during a meeting break and more.

Conference attendees will enjoy unique team building activities such as obstacle courses throughout the Resort's Explorer Island water park and relay races at the Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. Group guests traveling with family can take advantage of the resort's incredible children's programming at the complimentary kids camp, unwind at the chic adult-only pool, and savor Michelin-starred dining by night at Capa Steakhouse. Plus, banquet events are taken to a new level with incredible cuisine crafted by the resort's recently appointed banquet chef, Addnan Ibrahim.

"There are endless ways for meeting planners to take advantage of our fantastic property and create an unparalleled program that will attract and excite attendees," says Nick Anderson, Director of Sales.

Group Activities

Inner tube races along a winding lazy river with opponents competing to reach their prize hanging from a cascading waterfall may not sound like a standard business meeting, and that is exactly the goal. Exciting team building activities such as this are encouraged at Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

"With the new normal of a remote and hybrid work force, meeting planners are eager to bring their teams together while on-site and drive connectivity outside of the typical reception and meeting," says Jennifer Johnson, Director of Conference Services. "We offer many options to integrate movement and open-air experiences into the workday that our clients have been loving. Meeting planners can leverage our team's expertise to curate an agenda with unique programming that attendees have never experienced before."

Attendees will enjoy recharging and restoring with playful and innovative team building exercises, strengthening relationships amongst colleagues and ultimately contributing to their company's overall success and productivity. More active fun can be had with glow-in-the-dark turf volleyball, relay races and golf tournaments at the picturesque Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, tennis round robins and more.

"It's so beneficial to infuse energy into a corporate retreat, and we can get really creative with the resort as our playground," says Sarah Peltier, Director of Recreation, who expertly coordinates unique activities with meeting planners to provide a remarkable group experience.

Additionally, groups have the capability to select from an array of more relaxed options such as cooking competitions led by the resort's award-winning chefs, wellness-oriented experiences at The Spa, and pop-up shops from the resort's luxury boutique, Wardrobe. There are endless ways to connect with colleagues, and the team at Four Seasons will work with meeting planners to tailor every detail.

Elevated Banquet Offerings

Conferences are further enhanced by the resort's extraordinary banquets operation, helmed by Director of Banquets Maximiliano Hernandez, who has an impressive 20 years of experience in food and beverage. Orchestrating seamless banquets within the expanse of the resort's meeting and event space including two light-filled ballrooms, numerous breakout rooms, and pristine lakeside lawns is no simple feat, yet Hernandez makes it seem effortless. "It comes down to planning, and preparation. We want our group guests to experience the level of upscale culinary offerings and signature service that Four Seasons is known for," says Hernandez.

A crucial component to this experience is the incredible cuisine crafted by Banquet Chef Addnan Ibrahim, who carefully prepares each dish to ensure that it tastes delicious and looks impeccable. Ibrahim says, "Each plate is like a canvas, and I get to bring it to life with different flavors and unexpected presentations." Ibrahim often incorporates vibrant colors from fruits and vegetables, adorned with edible botanicals and florals. He has also introduced visually stunning vegan dishes such as beet risotto and vegetable Bolognese, which have amazing flavour. "I've seen an opportunity in both banquets and veganism to elevate the dining experience and provide guests with a meal that will wow them," says Ibrahim, and he manages to do just that by bringing his culinary artistry and creativity to the banquet kitchen.

Recreational Pursuits

Incentive group guests or conference attendees who have extra time at leisure will enjoy discovering the resort's five-acre Explorer Island waterpark, featuring a lazy river, two water slides, family pool, interactive splash zone, a multi-purpose turf court, a basketball court, state-of-the-art gaming room, complimentary kids club and more. Plus, the resort offers ample active recreation at the exclusive 18-hole golf course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, three Har-Tru tennis courts, and a 24-hour fitness center with daily complimentary fitness classes. Personal training, golf lessons and tennis lessons can also be arranged for individuals or groups.

In addition to all the fun and excitement offered at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, guests can enjoy blissful relaxation at the infinity-edge Oasis pool, the only adult pool within Walt Disney World. The resort's 18 treatment-room Spa offers a sanctuary of serenity with spacious indoor and outdoor tranquility lounges, including separate men's and women's areas complete with an al fresco whirlpool, steam room and experience shower.

The Spa can also assist with incorporating wellness into the meeting day with group "sound baths" utilizing vibrational sound immersion, group yoga or fitness classes, meditation sessions during a meeting break and more. Additionally, The Spa's relaxation lounges, such as the sun-drenched Solarium with zero-gravity wave lounge chairs, can be privately reserved to provide an exclusive environment for groups to relax and enjoy pre or post spa treatment.

Disney Connectivity

Situated within the gates of Walt Disney World Resort, Four Seasons offers groups convenient access to the Most Magical Place on Earth with benefits such as complimentary luxury motorcoaches to the parks, the Early Parks Entry benefit with valid theme park admission and a park reservation, and more. Meeting planners may opt to work with Disney Celebrations and Events, available to assist with group ticket needs as well as organizing special appearances within the resort's meeting space from beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses and Villains, Star Wars favorites and more.

With world-class amenities and signature Four Seasons guest service, the AAA Five Diamond Award rated resort, named Best Hotel in Orlando by US News & World Report for eight years straight, is sure to leave a memorable impression upon group attendees and meeting planners alike.

For more information on group offerings, click here or call 407-313-8100.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort