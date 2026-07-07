FOUR SEASONS RESORT PALM BEACH NAMED NO. 1 RESORT IN FLORIDA AND NO. 4 RESORT IN THE UNITED STATES IN TRAVEL + LEISURE'S 2026 WORLD'S BEST AWARDS

The annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards reflect the preferences of discerning travelers who vote for the hotels, resorts, destinations and experiences that leave a lasting impression. This year's recognition places Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach among the most celebrated resorts in both Florida and the nation, reflecting its intimate beachfront setting, personalized service and distinctive sense of place.

Set along a pristine stretch of Palm Beach Island, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach offers an intimate seaside retreat with beautifully appointed accommodations, destination dining, wellness experiences, family programming and direct access to the Atlantic Ocean. The resort's recognition as the No. 1 Resort in Florida and No. 4 Resort in the United States highlights its ability to create meaningful guest experiences, from unhurried days spent between the pool and private beach to evenings shaped by exceptional cuisine, genuine hospitality and the relaxed elegance of Palm Beach.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the No. 1 Resort in Florida and the No. 4 Resort in the United States by the readers of Travel + Leisure," says Mark Bingle, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. "This recognition means so much because it comes directly from our guests and reflects the unforgettable experiences our team creates every day. To be ranked among the top resorts in the country is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the passion, care and dedication of our team. I am tremendously proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful to our guests for their trust and support."

The award reflects the resort's ongoing commitment to delivering highly personalized experiences in one of Florida's most sought-after beachfront destinations. From acclaimed dining at Florie's, the only restaurant in the United States in partnership with three-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco, to restorative treatments at Palm Beach Island's only Five-Star Spa, every aspect of the resort is designed to be intuitive, welcoming and connected to its surroundings.

At Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, days unfold effortlessly between ocean and island. Guests can begin with sunrise yoga on the sand, enjoy coastal-inspired dining at Seaway, relax in a poolside cabana, explore the island in a custom electric Moke or gather for a friendly match at Palm Pavilion. Guided by attentive service and an enduring sense of place, the resort offers a distinctly Palm Beach experience defined by comfort, connection and understated luxury.

For more information or to book a stay at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, visit fourseasons.com/palmbeach.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach