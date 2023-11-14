Four Seasons Reveals Plan for Second Luxury Hotel in Hangzhou, China

News provided by

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

14 Nov, 2023, 09:10 ET

The bustling downtown core will soon welcome a Four Seasons hotel as part of the highly anticipated Hangzhou Centre mixed-use development project

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Greentown China Holdings Limited, China Resources Land Limited and Hangzhou Metro Development Company Limited, luxury hospitality company Four Seasons will open its second Hotel in Hangzhou, China in 2024.

Four Seasons Reveals Plan for Second Luxury Hotel in Hangzhou, China
Four Seasons Reveals Plan for Second Luxury Hotel in Hangzhou, China

At the heart of the city's newest mixed-use development project, Hangzhou Centre Towers, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will offer a luxury hospitality experience inspired by the timeless elegance of the city's natural landscape. Characterized by Hangzhou's islands, historic temples, expansive parkland, freshwater lakes and rolling hills, the Hotel will provide a peaceful contrast to the city's busy downtown district. The 150,000 square metre (1.6M square foot) complex consists of two 130 metre (426 feet) towers and 8,500 square metres (91,493 square feet) of vibrant outdoor green space throughout.

"With this project, we are establishing another dynamic opportunity for guests and locals alike to experience Four Seasons in Hangzhou," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "While beautifully complementing our existing Hotel at West Lake, we are building our presence both in the city and throughout China. Together with each of our valued partners, we are proud to be part of the Hangzhou Centre project to bring a new luxury hospitality experience to this exciting destination."

"Hangzhou Centre will redefine the urban landscape, establishing itself as a premier destination for leisure, boasting high-end retail options, specialty dining experiences, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional banquet and conference services," says Kaixu Yan, Executive Deputy General Manager, Commerce Management Division, Greentown China Holdings Limited. "We are delighted to have Four Seasons contribute their global expertise and renowned reputation to this project in order to provide unparalleled luxury hospitality services in the promising Chinese market."

About Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre

To craft spaces that capture and reflect connections between Four Seasons and the dynamic destination of Hangzhou, the Hotel's architecture will be led by Goettsch Partners and GAD, with interior design by Avalon Collective. Restaurant and bar design will be by AB Concept and Kokai Studios, and landscape design by P LANDSCAPE. Together creating an exquisite setting around every corner, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will welcome guests with a collection of 214 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites with river and West Lake views ranging from 54 to 300 square metres (581 to 3,229 square feet).

Setting the stage for exceptional luxury lifestyle offerings, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will feature an array of restaurant, lounge and event spaces. With panoramic city views, the culinary offerings will include a signature Chinese restaurant with five private dining rooms; a glamorous rooftop bar with gardens to enjoy whiskey and artfully crafted beverages; a garden tea pavilion for serene afternoon refreshments and an all-day dining outlet featuring a globally inspired menu with an interactive hot pot experience with live stations for seafood, butchery and snacks.

Well-suited for occasions of all sizes – from concerts and auto shows to intimate celebrations with loved ones – the Hotel's 2,855 square metres (20,730 square feet) of indoor and outdoor event space, including a 1,290 square metre (13,885 square foot) pillarless ballroom, will set the stage for memorable events and conventions with the service, quality and care for which Four Seasons is so well known.

Offering a respite from one of China's largest metropolitan hubs, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will include more than 1,000 square metres (10,764 square feet) of recreation space, which will include an indoor pool, whirlpool, spa and fitness facilities.

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will be joining the existing Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake as well as a growing collection of properties throughout China including the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Dalian, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou and Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 127 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Moyer
KWT Global
[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Also from this source

Four Seasons Honours World Kindness Day with a Global Celebration of Art, Community and Acts of Love

Four Seasons Honours World Kindness Day with a Global Celebration of Art, Community and Acts of Love

This World Kindness Day, Four Seasons is embracing its legacy of empathy and personalized service to inspire others to lead with genuine heart....
Come for the Home, Stay for the Heart with Four Seasons Private Retreats Luxury Villa and Residence Rentals

Come for the Home, Stay for the Heart with Four Seasons Private Retreats Luxury Villa and Residence Rentals

Four Seasons is expanding its Private Retreats collection of luxury villa and residence rentals with highly anticipated openings in Cabo San Lucas at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Travel

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.