Four Seasons to Expand Mexican Portfolio with New Project in Cabo Del Sol

Situated on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, nestled in the center of the famed Los Cabos Corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, the new build 80-key Resort with 40 Private Residences is targeted to open in 2022 and will sit on more than 50 oceanfront acres (20 hectares) within Cabo Del Sol's new private beachfront community, The Cove Club.

"We couldn't be more pleased to announce our partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts," said Robert Day, CEO of Oakmont Corporation. "Four Seasons is an acknowledged leader in the luxury lifestyle segment. Their commitment to providing the ultimate guest and resident experience is perfectly aligned with our own, and will serve to establish a new standard of excellence in Cabo's Golden Corridor."

"With our second property on the Baja Peninsula, we are excited to offer another unique opportunity to live and stay with Four Seasons in the Cabo region," says John Davison, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Together with our partners at Oakmont, guests and residents will enjoy the adventure and activity that Cabo San Lucas is known for, with the luxury experiences and service that are the hallmarks of our brand."

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

Welcoming couples, families and adventure seekers amid the sweeping ocean and mountain backdrop, the expansive grounds will offer a constellation of dining options, a well-stocked Kids for All Seasons program and private Beach Club. A signature Four Seasons spa and a cutting-edge fitness center will also be available for those yearning to reconnect body and mind.

In addition to on-property facilities, owners of Four Seasons Private Residences will have an opportunity to purchase membership in the Cove Club, the newest private golf and beach club in the region at Cabo Del Sol.

Along with the Four Seasons Resort and Residences, the Cove Club at Cabo Del Sol includes a luxurious, members-only beach club with toes-in-the-sand dining, rare swimmable beaches, beachside fitness, a resort-style pool and private cabanas; a private golf club on the region's top golf course; and La Montaña, a thrilling mountain adventure park. Other planned amenities include an organic farm and garden offering true sea- and farm-to-table dining experiences; a family park; as well as a signature member services and outdoor adventure program.

The Resort and Residences are perfectly located in the heart of the famed Golden Corridor surrounded by endless opportunities for dining, shopping and entertainment. Cabo San Lucas, known for its vibrant nightlife, world-class marina and El Arco, a natural stone arch that is the icon of the region, sits at the western end of the Corridor, while San José del Cabo, the cultural and artistic heart of Los Cabos, marks the eastern end. Both are only minutes from Cabo Del Sol. Furthermore, the best snorkelling sites of the alluring Sea of Cortez are also within quick reach. Swim the pristine aquamarine waters, once termed "the aquarium of the world" by oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, or whale watch for migrating humpbacks and gray whales, in season. All around are endless opportunities for desert and mountain adventures, from hiking, biking, and horseback riding, to exploring secluded caves and hidden waterfalls.

To learn more about Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, visit

cabodelsol.com/private-residences.

Once complete, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol will complement the recently opened Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas on the East Cape of Cabo, located approximately an hour and a half drive away.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol will join the company's growing Mexico collection, which also includes Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 117 hotels and resorts, and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Cabo Del Sol

Long considered a world-class destination by golf enthusiasts, Cabo Del Sol is an 1,800-acre master-planned community in the heart of the Golden Cabo Corridor. From its two contiguous miles of breathtaking beaches, to its lush mountain terrain that affords expansive views of the entire coastline from Punta Gorda to El Arco, Cabo Del Sol provides its guests and residents with the opportunity to discover their own Cabo. Cabo Del Sol has earned its reputation as one of the finest golf resort destinations in the world with two award-winning 18-hole golf courses, two destination resort hotels, custom homes and townhomes, and the Cove Club. As the newest private golf and beach club and resort community in the Baja, the Cove Club is situated on 500 acres within Cabo Del Sol and includes a members-only beach club, private golf, a thrilling mountain adventure park, an organic farm and restaurant, a family park and signature member services and adventure programs. Cabo Del Sol is owned by Oakmont Corporation, led by Robert Day and Peter Carlton in Los Angeles, CA. For more, visit cabodelsol.com.

