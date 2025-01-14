The luxury hotel brand has been appointed to manage the historic hotel in one of Europe's most renowned mountain destinations

TORONTO and GSTAAD, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons, leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, will operate The Park Gstaad Hotel in Switzerland once the property reopens following extensive renovations, which are already underway. Introducing The Park Gstaad as a Four Seasons experience represents a perfect opportunity to contribute towards Gstaad's positioning as a world renowned, picturesque alpine resort.

Four Seasons to Manage the Iconic Park Gstaad Hotel in the Swiss Alps

The Park Gstaad is an iconic property in one of Europe's best known mountain destinations, and became the first five-star hotel in Gstaad when its doors opened in 1910. Owned by philanthropist, investor and sportswoman Dona Bertarelli, the property is undergoing a full-scale refurbishment led by Squircle Capital, with renowned interior designer Joseph Dirand. The property is anticipated to reopen as The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel in time for the 2026-2027 winter season.

"Gstaad has long been a favourite destination in Europe for luxury travellers, and we are excited to have the unique opportunity to enter this exclusive market with such an exceptional property," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "We look forward to working with our partners to bring together the very best of this legendary property with the service excellence of Four Seasons to create a world-class luxury experience."

"We have found the ideal partners for a property that has been part of my personal journey in the region," says Dona Bertarelli. "As Gstaad's first luxury hotel, The Park Gstaad holds a special place in the region's heritage, and I am excited to unveil its transformation into a Four Seasons experience, where its legacy meets modern elegance for residents and visitors to enjoy."

About The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel

The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel will continue the property's legacy while offering the services and experiences for which Four Seasons is internationally renowned. The property offers scenic views of the Swiss Alps and is also a convenient walking distance from the town centre's gourmet restaurants and designer boutiques.

Following renovations, The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel, will reopen with 75 rooms and suites. This includes a collection of luxury Penthouse Residences managed by Four Seasons that will be available for purchase, offering future owners the one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience and property management expertise that Four Seasons has offered since 1985.

French interior designer Joseph Dirand, who also designed the interiors of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, will lead the full refurbishment of the interiors, introducing modern touches while paying homage to the historic alpine setting. The Hotel will also offer an array of unique restaurant and bar concepts, as well as a destination spa and fitness centre, including luxurious treatment rooms, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Additional amenities are expected to include indoor and outdoor meetings and event space, a tennis court, ski and bike services, Kids For All Seasons facilities, and an ice rink in the winter season.

As part of the commitment to create a positive impact for all stakeholders, an upgrade will also be made to the hotel employees´ accommodation, ensuring their well-being and comfort.

Gstaad is globally recognized as a top ski destination and an exclusive mountain resort region preferred by the world's most discerning travellers. Gstaad is also highly regarded for its wide range of wellness, nature, and cultural activities throughout the year, exceptional culinary offerings, and its authentic, luxurious Alpine charm and history. During the winter months, Gstaad offers access to 220 kilometres (136 miles) of ski slopes at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), with equally beautiful settings in the summer that are perfect for hiking, mountain biking, and golf.

Gstaad is a two-hour drive from Geneva and is also accessible via train and plane. It can be reached via Bern airport, and Gstaad's train station is a five-minute drive from the hotel.

The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel will join the Four Seasons collection of heritage properties in Europe, as well as the brand's collection of alpine properties, including in Megève, Jackson Hole, Vail, Santa Fe, Whistler and an upcoming resort in Deer Valley.

