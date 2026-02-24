An expanded Caribbean collection of itineraries introduces Costa Rica as a marquee yachting destination, holiday sailings at sea, and deeper access to secluded harbours and private marinas across the region

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Yachts unveils its 2027–2028 Caribbean season, introducing 18 curated voyages and 18 new destinations that will invite guests to explore this part of the world by sea. Designed around intimate marinas and lightly visited ports, each itinerary allows travellers to step directly into the character of the Caribbean. The season will mark Four Seasons Yachts second year sailing in this region, following the brand's Mediterranean debut in March 2026 and its inaugural Caribbean winter season later this year.

Four Seasons Yachts Unveils 2027 Caribbean Season Featuring 18 New Voyages and 18 Additional Destinations

"Each new season represents an avenue to further refine and elevate the Four Seasons Yachts experience—expanding into exceptional, unexpected destinations while artfully curating journeys around the individual passions of our guests," says Ben Trodd, CEO, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts. "The Caribbean has long been a yachter's sanctuary, and the introduction of destinations such as Costa Rica enables us to deepen our distinctive offering while unveiling new and compelling opportunities for discovery."

Introducing Costa Rica: Nature at Water's Edge

Voyages will call on some of the country's most exclusive gateways, including Marina Papagayo and Bahía Golfito, where private marinas provide direct access to Costa Rica's most beautiful coastlines, wildlife refuges, and protected ecosystems. Sailing in January and February allows select journeys to coincide with the seasonal migration of humpback whales to Costa Rica's Pacific waters, offering an up-close look at this captivating natural phenomenon. Guests may also encounter dolphins, sea turtles, tropical birds, and monkeys while experiencing the remarkable biodiversity of the surrounding landscapes.

Pre- and post-voyage stays in Costa Rica provide additional opportunities to explore the destination's luxurious accommodations, allowing guests to enjoy Four Seasons hospitality both on land and at sea. Multiple Shore and Sea Experiences throughout the country invite deeper exploration, encouraging guests to experience Costa Rica with greater depth and intention rather than as a single stop.

The Caribbean: Designed for Discovery

Beyond the introduction of Costa Rica, other highlights of the 2027–2028 season include a diverse collection of Caribbean destinations, from the colourful waterfronts of Cartagena to the relaxed elegance of Gustavia on St Barths. Each voyage is thoughtfully designed to balance time ashore with unhurried days at anchor, where the Yacht's Marina Days invite guests to swim, lounge, and enjoy water sports directly from the vessel.

Overnight and late-night stays allow destinations to reveal their character after dusk, from waterfront dinners in historic harbour towns to quiet evenings at anchor beneath Caribbean skies. Select voyages will also include a transit through the Panama Canal, offering a bucket-list passage as part of a broader journey through Central America and the Caribbean.

Pre- and post-stays in Cartagena provide additional opportunities to experience Four Seasons signature style of hospitality, with itineraries thoughtfully curated to allow for a seamless transition between land and sea.

Festive Season at Sea

Four Seasons Yachts will reimagine the 2027 festive season with dedicated Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year voyages designed for ease, connection, and celebration.

Thanksgiving and Christmas sailings will linger among the Lesser Antilles, weaving through storied islands such as Saint Lucia, Martinique, Antigua, and Nevis. Days will unfold between relaxed beach moments and late evenings ashore, while festive gatherings will bring guests together for celebratory moments aboard the yacht.

The New Year voyage will broaden the horizon, welcoming the year ahead with calls in Curaçao and Colombia, destinations known for vibrant culture and cosmopolitan energy that will set the stage for a memorable start to the year.

Four Seasons I will make its inaugural voyage in March 2026.

About Four Seasons Yachts

This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, paired with Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With an all-suite, residential style product, Four Seasons I, the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, will set a new standard for luxury at sea. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard. The second Four Seasons Yacht, Four Seasons II, will debut in 2027.

