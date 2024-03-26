Four Seasons Yachts Unveils Inaugural Itineraries to the Caribbean and Mediterranean and a First Look at its 95 Spectacular Suites

"We are excited to showcase the breathtaking destinations and world-class design awaiting guests aboard Four Seasons Yachts as we approach our inaugural season in 2026," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "At Four Seasons, guest-centricity has always been the foundation of our luxury service offering and our exceptional Yacht will extend this approach to the seas. Our teams are dedicated to innovating and delivering genuine service, ensuring each journey is defined by comfort, elegance, and personalization, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality experiences at sea."

A Journey Across Crystal Clear Caribbean Waters and Magnificent Mediterranean Seas

In its debut year, Four Seasons Yachts will explore more than 130 distinct destinations across over 30 countries and territories. All itineraries are crafted with flexibility in mind, allowing guests to tailor their own adventure as they explore beyond the familiar. The team curating each itinerary understands the nuances of these locales, ensuring each experience is truly extraordinary. Enhancing itineraries are customizable with pre-and-post hotel and overland programs at beloved Four Seasons hotels and resorts.

The first Four Seasons Yacht, currently under construction in Ancona, Italy, will travel westbound as part of its repositioning and will welcome guests to set sail amid the serene turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea from January to March 2026. The first Caribbean itineraries feature seven nights of exploration through the most exciting yachting destinations including Saint Barthélemy (St Barths), Nevis, the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Curaçao and Aruba. Destination highlights include indulging in the dazzling nightlife of St Barths, discovering Martinique's volcanic coral reefs and lush rainforest landscapes, a marina day in St Lucia's Tobago Cays, and much more.

With more destinations and details to be unveiled in the coming months, the first Grand Mediterranean voyages will begin in March 2026 and will include sailings through Croatia, Gibraltar, Montenegro, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Türkiye. The Mediterranean itinerary will also highlight the Greek Isles, with stops in Athens, Ios, Santorini, Milos, and more. Guests will explore under-the-radar islands steeped in culture and history, offering a variety of experiences that go above and beyond the ordinary of Mediterranean sailings.

Bespoke Suite Designs Focused on Comfort, Connection and Care

In collaboration with Tillberg Design of Sweden and the Yacht's Creative Director, Prosper Assouline, the Yacht's suite design embodies the essence of intuitive luxury, each a sanctuary of tranquility with panoramic views, elegant interiors, thoughtful details and a residential feel that creates the sense of a welcoming home at sea.

"Our goal was to craft an environment that feels both familiar and extraordinary, with warm hues and open designs. We are creating an inviting, welcoming environment that reflects the same feeling one experiences at a Four Seasons hotel or resort," says Fredrik Johannson, Partner and Executive Director of Tillberg Design of Sweden. "At the same time, we are designing a look and feel that is unique to this project, creating an elegant yet simple interior that stands out on its own, while blending beautifully with the majestic seas that will surround it."

With 50% more living space per guest than currently available with any competitor at sea, all suites will offer floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing sweeping sea views, double vanity bathrooms with spacious showers and closets, expansive private terraces, and dynamic use of space and light.

The Yacht's extensive network of adjoining suites will feature an innovative system that connects accommodations with modular walls, offering numerous options of vertical and horizontal combinations within the signature suites. This versatility will unlock more than 100 different connection options and the unique opportunity to reserve an entire side of a deck, perfect for those travelling with family, friends, or larger groups. For example, this one-of-a-kind design will allow for more than 13,000 square feet (1,200 square metres) of total living space.

A New Suite Standard: Funnel and Loft Suites

The largest accommodations are seven signature suites ranging from 2,981 to 9,975 square feet (277 to 927 square metres) of indoor and outdoor living space. They offer two to three bedrooms, separate living rooms, indoor and outdoor dining space, splash pools, outdoor showers, and the option to connect to additional suites.

The premier signature suite accommodations – the Funnel and Loft Suites – both feature three bedrooms, outdoor showers, and splash pools. The largest on board, the Funnel Suite, housed within the Yacht's glass-enclosed funnel, is 9,975 square feet (927 square metres), spanning four levels of living space. The suite's towering floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea, is a one-of-a-kind engineering feat offering stunning 280-degree panoramic views. The Loft Suite is 7,952 square feet (739 square metres) and can accommodate large group sizes of up to 20 people by connecting with seven additional suites, the largest number of connecting suites available.

When exploring beyond the comforts of their stunning suites, guests can enjoy 11 dining options, spa and wellness offerings, a state-of-the-art transverse marina, and the stern pool, set to be one of the largest in the industry at nearly 19 metres long and 5 metres wide (65 feet long and 18 feet wide). Its unique hydraulic lift design will allow the pool deck to level out, creating an expansive outdoor space for weddings, celebrations and other events.

Four Seasons Yachts will redefine luxury at sea with its all-suite, residential style product, best in class design and the brand's renowned service and care delivered through a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 129 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties, in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD

Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD was founded and conceived by luxury entrepreneur Nadim Ashi, who serves as executive chair of the newly formed yacht company. Ashi is the owner of Fort Partners and the visionary responsible for Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida and multiple other properties, including the future Four Seasons hotel in Rome. Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD is incorporated in Valletta, Malta and is responsible for yacht sales and marketing, marine, technical operations, navigation, deployment strategy, port operations, reservations, and related shoreside and vessel crewing.

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with almost 21,000 employees. www.fincantieri.com

