Four Stagwell (STGW) Agencies – 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy and Team Epiphany – Awarded 2024 Ad Age Agency A-List Recognition for Business and Creative Transformation

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today celebrates four of its agencies recognized in Ad Age's 2024 Agency A-List: 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy and Team Epiphany.

The Agency A-List is an annual ranking of the top agencies, companies, and innovators, honoring the best work and brightest ideas in advertising, marketing and the expanding innovation landscape.

This year's winners reflect another transformative year of digital, creative, and tech-forward work from Stagwell's network on behalf of leading brands including Amazon, HBO's Max, National Football League, United Airlines, YETI, Tipico and more.

2024 award highlights include:

72andSunny named No. 8 on Ad Age's 2024 Agency A-List after a breakthrough year of purpose-driven campaigns, including urging United Airlines to appoint "Sesame Street" puppet Oscar the Grouch as chief trash officer to highlight its sustainability initiatives, and the agency's work for Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo video game franchise—an effort that culminated in driving the fastest-selling title in the company's history. Additionally, 72andSunny's partnership with the NFL throughout 2023 championed the future of the game at the Super Bowl and ultimately propelled flag football into the Olympic spotlight.

Code and Theory named Business Transformation Agency of the Year for doubling down on technology, striking expansive new partnerships and adding key executives to provide a true competitive edge. Examples of Code and Theory's work that drove significant results for its clients include using AI to create synthetic personas to help European gambling platform Tipico break into the U.S. market, and boosting sales 14% on YETI.com after a complete rebuild and redesign of the brand's e-commerce experience.

named for doubling down on technology, striking expansive new partnerships and adding key executives to provide a true competitive edge. Examples of Code and Theory's work that drove significant results for its clients include using AI to create synthetic personas to help European platform Tipico break into the U.S. market, and boosting sales 14% on YETI.com after a complete rebuild and redesign of the brand's e-commerce experience. Colle McVoy , a Standout on Ad Age's 2024 Agency A-List , for achieving an 88% new-business win rate for the year with its branded practices of Exponent PR and 10 Thousand Design. In 2023, Colle McVoy created the first AI-powered recliner with La-Z-Boy that allows users to generate cancellation excuses via SMS text, doubling website traffic for the brand; tapped the former VP of Footwear at Yeezy to design the ultimate lawnmower shoes with Cub Cadet; and got people hooked on chicken feed with Perdue, elevating the brand's no-antibiotics stance.

Team Epiphany, a Standout on Ad Age's 2024 Agency A-List, for evolving from a self-described "nomadic boutique shop" into a major full-service force in the marketing industry, driving culturalist campaigns for clients including American Express, Coca-Cola, HBO's Max, Lego and Campari USA. Also this year Team Epiphany forged a strategic partnership with Hoorae Media, co-founded by actress Issa Rae—a move that the companies' principals said would allow them both to scale their businesses.

"Congratulations to the teams at 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy and Team Epiphany for well-deserved recognition after another year of digital and creative innovation," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Thank you to our clients who continue to trust us to drive results for the most ambitious B2C, B2B, and DTC brands in the world."

