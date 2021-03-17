Four Studies Showed Prolacta Bioscience's 100% Human Milk Based Fortifiers Reduced Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) in Premature Infants

DUARTE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four clinical studies, including a randomized clinical trial, showed that an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD) using Prolacta Bioscience's 100% human milk-based fortifiers reduced the incidence and/or severity of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in premature infants compared to those fed cow milk-based fortifiers.

ROP is an eye disease that results in abnormal development of retinal blood vessels and is a leading cause of decreased vision and blindness in children worldwide, primarily affecting premature infants.1,2 Severe ROP is a predictor of functional disability for children,3 including a direct impact on their neurodevelopment.4

"We are encouraged by the growing body of clinical evidence proving the significant health benefits of Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD and are especially encouraged by this data, which shows reduction in the incidence and severity of ROP," said Melinda Elliott, M.D., FAAP, and chief medical officer of Prolacta. "Addressing premature infant complications through nutrition in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) means improved short- and long-term health benefits for each infant affected, as well as reduced hospitalizations and costs for all involved."

ROP is one of the comorbidities of prematurity that hospitals worldwide are working to reduce. The incidence and/or severity of this life-changing disease decrease when extremely premature infants are nourished with Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD.5-8

Clinical Evidence

Results of a 2018 study showed an 84% relative reduction in the incidence of severe ROP ( P = 0.04) in preterm infants receiving Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD when compared to preterm infants < 1,250 g receiving mother's own milk/donor milk with cow milk-based fortifiers. 6

= 0.04) in preterm infants receiving Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD when compared to preterm infants < 1,250 g receiving mother's own milk/donor milk with cow milk-based fortifiers. Similarly, a 2016 study showed a 55% relative reduction in the incidence of ROP ( P < 0.001) in preterm infants ≤ 1,500 g receiving Prolacta's fortifiers as part of an EHMD when compared to preterm infants receiving cow milk-based fortifiers. 8

< 0.001) in preterm infants ≤ 1,500 g receiving Prolacta's fortifiers as part of an EHMD when compared to preterm infants receiving cow milk-based fortifiers. By implementing Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD, a 2016 study showed multiple clinical outcome improvements, including a 42% relative reduction in the incidence of ROP ( P = 0.003), in preterm infants < 1,250 g. 7

= 0.003), in preterm infants < 1,250 g. The University of Virginia (UVA) NICU achieved a 22% relative reduction in the incidence of ROP (P = 0.054) after implementing Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD in infants born ≤ 1,250 g.5

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® Inc. is a privately held, global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve the health of premature and critically ill infants. Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional products have been evaluated in more than 20 clinical trials published in peer-reviewed journals. More than 63,000 premature infants have benefitted from Prolacta's nutritional products worldwide to-date.9 Established in 1999, Prolacta is the world's leading provider of human milk-based nutritional products for hospital use and is also exploring the therapeutic potential of human milk across a wide spectrum of diseases. Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards for screening, testing, and processing human donor milk. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta uses vat pasteurization and a patented, FDA-reviewed manufacturing process to ensure pathogen inactivation, while protecting the nutritional composition and bioactivity of its human milk-based products. Prolacta headquarter is located at Duarte, California, and can be found online at www.prolacta.com, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

References

