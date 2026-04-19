Four Texan Heroes Receive Henry Repeating Arms Tribute

HOUSTON, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms Founder & CEO Anthony Imperato honored four Texans for their extraordinary courage and service during a special on-stage presentation Friday evening at the National Friends of NRA Event, held in Houston, Texas, including the first public recognition of three Austin Police Department officers for their actions in stopping the perpetrator of a recent mass shooting event in Austin.

Henry Repeating Arms Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato stands with three Austin Police Department officers honored for their actions in stopping the Sixth Street mass shooter in Austin last month, along with Pasadena hero Juan Lopez, during a special presentation at the National Friends of NRA Event in Houston on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The three officers were recognized together on stage and presented with Henry Law Enforcement Tribute Edition rifles for their quick response to the deadly attack in Austin's crowded entertainment district. While the officers were identified during the live presentation, Henry Repeating Arms is withholding their names from print to respect their privacy and security while investigations remain ongoing.

"When innocent people were under attack, these officers ran toward danger and helped bring a murderous rampage to an end," said Imperato on stage to a crowd of nearly one thousand attendees. "Their courage, professionalism, and willingness to put themselves in harm's way for complete strangers represents the very best of law enforcement and the very best of America."

Imperato said the recognition was especially meaningful as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

"As we look toward America's 250th anniversary, we should recognize the people who continue to defend the lives and freedoms of others right here at home," Imperato said. "The heroes we honored did not ask for the moments that tested them, but when those moments came, they answered."

Also recognized during the presentation was Juan Lopez, who was honored for his life-saving actions during a shooting at a school event in Pasadena, Texas. Lopez was later awarded the Carnegie Medal, one of the highest civilian honors in North America, reserved for those who risk themselves to an extraordinary degree to save the lives of others.

Imperato presented Lopez with a Henry Texas Tribute Edition rifle in recognition of his bravery.

"Heroes do not always wear uniforms," Imperato said. "Sometimes they are teachers, fathers, and good men who refuse to stand by when innocent lives are in danger."

The presentation reflected Henry Repeating Arms' longstanding commitment to honoring Americans who demonstrate courage, selflessness, and service to others.

The evening also included a strong show of support for the Friends of NRA mission to secure and advance the future of shooting sports. Henry Repeating Arms donated the last remaining Spirit of '76 Semisesquintennial Edition rifle, which brought in $10,000 for the organization.

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms, visit HenryUSA.com.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever-action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which supports families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever-action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms