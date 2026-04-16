Henry Repeating Arms Founder & CEO Honored as Law Enforcement Supporter of the Year

HOWARD BEACH, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms proudly announces that Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato has been named Law Enforcement Supporter of the Year by New York State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Lodge 100. The honor was presented at the Lodge's 22nd Annual Awards Dinner held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Howard Beach, New York.

Anthony Imperato (right), Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms, accepts the Law Enforcement Supporter of the Year award from Richard Clifford (left), Retired NYPD Lieutenant and President of the New York State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Lodge 100, during the Lodge’s 22nd Annual Awards Dinner on April 15, 2026, in Howard Beach, New York.

The award recognizes Imperato's decades-long commitment to supporting the men and women of law enforcement, their families, departments, and the charitable organizations behind them through both personal efforts and the philanthropic initiatives of Henry Repeating Arms.

"I stand here to reaffirm something I have believed in my entire life – my support for law enforcement is unwavering, unconditional, and grounded in deep respect," said Imperato on stage while receiving his award. "In a time when law enforcement is too often second-guessed, criticized, taken for granted, and looked down upon, I want you to be absolutely clear – I stand with you, I support you, and I will continue to use my voice, my platform, and my resources to advocate for a return to respecting our men and women in uniform."

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Imperato began his career working in his family's police equipment business before founding Henry Repeating Arms in 1996. Today, the company is one of America's leading firearms manufacturers, employing over 700 people and operating more than 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Wisconsin.

Through its "Guns For Great Causes" program, Henry Repeating Arms has supported numerous law enforcement organizations nationwide, including the National Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, National Fallen Officers Foundation, and many others. The program has also provided significant contributions to families of fallen officers and first responders, as well as pediatric healthcare initiatives.

In recognition of the occasion, Henry Repeating Arms donated two engraved .22 caliber rifles to be auctioned during the event, with proceeds benefiting the Lodge's ongoing initiatives. Additionally, the company has committed to producing two one-of-one commemorative rifles for Memorial Lodge 100 to utilize in future fundraising efforts.

The NYS FOP Memorial Lodge 100 Awards Dinner serves as an annual gathering to honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to the law enforcement community.

To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms, visit HenryUSA.com.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever-action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which supports families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever-action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms