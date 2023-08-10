FOUR-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST RYAN MURPHY DEEPENS COMMITMENT TO WATER SAFETY, SIGNS ON AS GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL FRANCHISEE

Goldfish Swim School – Saint Johns set to open south of Jacksonville, Fla.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC is adding four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy to its roster of dedicated franchise owners. Murphy, in partnership with his parents, Pat and Katy Murphy, and grandfather, Mike Sullivan, will bring Goldfish Swim School just south of his hometown of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with the opening of Goldfish Swim School – Saint Johns in spring 2024.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay ®.

"In my own life and in my time visiting Goldfish Swim School locations across the country, I've seen the positive impact that learning to swim can have on children, making them not only safer but more confident," said Murphy. "The opportunity to bring Goldfish's unique experience and curriculum to the community where I learned to swim was too good to let float by."

Murphy has been a supporter of drowning prevention and awareness for years, serving as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation and Speedo. From visiting Goldfish Swim Schools to participating in W.A.T.E.R. safety demos and, recently, helping to get more than 16,000 kids and adults to take the 2023 Safer Swimmer Pledge, Murphy is passionate about promoting water safety and swimming skills for kids across the country.

Most recently, Murphy competed in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan where he served as co-captain for Team USA's men's team and earned four medals including the Gold in the 100 meter backstroke and 4x100 medley relay, Silver in the 200-meter backstroke and Bronze in the 4x100 mixed medley relay.

"Ryan has been a strong supporter of the Goldfish brand. We know that the Murphy family's passion for both the skill and the sport of swimming will make them exceptional school owners," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "This will be our ninth location in Florida and the first in the Jacksonville area. In a place where water activities are a part of everyday life, we're proud to have one of our nation's greatest swimmers joining us to help more children enjoy the water safely."

The new Goldfish Swim School in Saint Johns will be located at 2420 CR210 Lane West in Saint Johns, Florida. It will eventually create approximately 50 jobs in the area.

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 150 schools in over 34 states and two in Canada, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 children's fitness franchise for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2022 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023.

